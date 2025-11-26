‘Stranger Things’ Star Joe Keery Reveals the Internet Gets His Birthday Wrong: ‘You Don’t Know Me, Motherf–ker’ | Video

“Stranger Things” star Joe Keery has revealed one basic fact about him that the internet has had wrong all along.

In a video interview with ELLE published Tuesday, Keery was asked if there is anything “Stranger Things” fans always get wrong about him. “There’s one thing,” the actor and Djo musician replied. “When I first was on ‘Stranger Things,’ it said on my Wikipedia that I was from Costa Rica. So that’s not right.” He went on to note that his listed birthday online is also wrong.

“I actually really like that,” Keery noted. “I’m like, ‘This is good. Maybe someone can’t steal my identity or my passwords,’ because all my passwords are just my birthday.” The inaccuracy has apparently led to some awkward moments between him and even some of his loved ones and friends.

“We’re so far down the rabbit hole now that even people close to me are like, ‘Hey bud, happy birthday,’” Keery noted. “I’m like, ‘You don’t know me, motherf—ker.’” When an off-camera ELLE interviewer checked to make sure that the “Stranger Things” star really is a Taurus, he responded affirmatively before adding, “I shouldn’t have told you that.”

You can watch Keery’s full interview yourself in the video below.

Later in the interview, Keery was asked what he misses the most about “Stranger Things” now that he has finished filming the Netflix series. “Just, like, the people. Spending time with everybody,” he said. “That’s the best part.” As for what he does not miss about working on the hit show, Keery revealed, “I felt like I was always shirtless when it was freezing and then in a flak jacket when it was like 100 degrees. So, I feel like that I don’t miss.”

“It’s nice to wear shoes all the time. I feel like I was shoeless for a little while,” he added. Reflecting on the conclusion of the series, Keery said the “Stranger Things” Season 5 wrap party was both “sad” and “really fun.”

“Actually, I had a fantastic time at the wrap party. It was at this massive warehouse sort of spot, which I was kind of like, ‘Is this going to be a little weird?’ But I was just yakking it up with everybody,” he explained. “You work closely with everybody, cast and crew, and you get to meet people’s partners and, you know, I was just talking to everybody, having so much fun.”

“I’ll definitely miss Steve Harrington,” Keery concluded, referring to his “Stranger Things” character by name. The actor then pointed to his heart, adding, “But he lives in here.”