‘Stranger Things 5,’ Vol. 1 Trailer Promises a Demogorgon Horde, Eleven Flying and an ‘Insane’ Plan to Take Down Vecna

“Stranger Things 5” is set to drop in mere days, but Netflix just released a new trailer teasing what’s to come for Volume 1.

During the Netflix x CicLAvia—Melrose Ave: Stranger Things 5 One Last Ride event on Sunday, the streamer dropped the official trailer for “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1, where fans saw how Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the party plan to take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The footage kicks off with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery) camped out in a car, with the former assuring his mentor that their plan is “gonna work.” However, Steve doesn’t seem too convinced, pointing out that they were being pretty conspicuous thanks to the massive radio dish on top of their car.

This appears to be merely one part of an “insane” plan, which is mentioned by Mike later on — a plan that appears to tap into the whole party’s skillsets. There’s Eleven, who is utilizing her superpowers (which now includes flying) alongside a gun-wielding Hopper (David Harbour), Robin (Maya Hawke) and Murray (Brett Gelman), who are embarking on an epic car chase as they’re pursued by a horde of violent demogorgons – Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is also seen fending off the Upside Down beasts in a different Season 5 scene — and Will (Noah Schnapp), warns the group of Vecna’s all-knowing abilities.

Oh, and there’s a different car-related moment, involving Steve, Dustin, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) driving full speed into a slowly closing gate for the Upside Down.

The trailer is violent, action-packed and, yet, still full of heart. An impassioned Dustin even declares, “I want to see Vecna’s heart on a platter,” after vowing alongside his friends to take down the humanoid monster.

It’s no wonder Heaton told TheWrap at the red carpet premiere earlier this month, “It’s huge. It’s emotional, too. It’s pretty special.”

Watch the new trailer below:

The first volume of “Stranger Things 5” premieres on Netflix Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, with the second volume premiering on Christmas Day at the same time. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.