‘Stranger Things’ Star Charlie Heaton Teases an ‘Emotional’ Final Season: ‘It’s Pretty Special’ | Video

Fans of “Stranger Things” are feeling nervous for their favorite characters heading into the fifth and final season — and stars Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery have done nothing to squash those concerns.

When asked about the possible carnage to come for the residents of Hawkins, Ind. amid Vecna’s invasion, Heaton and Keery stayed, understandably, tight-lipped. They did, however, indicate that the action-packed Season 5 would likely impress and devastate fans.

“I really do think it’s a triumph this year. You know, we filmed for a whole year. It’s massive,” Heaton told TheWrap at Thursday’s red carpet premiere in Hollywood, Calif. “And I think everyone — I’ve seen the first five [episodes] — they brought their best work to this. And we’re really proud of it. You know, you’re seeing our lives for the last 10 years and you’re seeing our feelings and [The Duffer Brothers] and their work all kind of come together. I just hope people like it. We like it.”

Per Heaton, viewers have no inkling of what’s to come, adding: “It’s huge. It’s emotional, too. It’s pretty special.”

Keery expressed a similar sentiment, hinting that Season 5 will tie everything up pretty neatly — likely leaving no loose ends.

“I can’t say much about what it was. But, for me, it was one of the most rewarding days on set,” Keery said of his final day of production. “And usually, in life, you don’t get to close a loop really in that way. And to be given the opportunity to do that and go out in style was pretty cool.”

Keery didn’t elaborate on what it meant to “go out in style,” but we’re sure fans are already quite concerned for Steve Harrington’s fate, given he’s evaded death on more than one occasion.

Still, it’s Heaton’s Jonathan Byers were most concerned for, as the trailer showed not only his character embracing Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) in tears, but his on-screen brother Will (Noah Schnapp) being abducted by Vecna — again!

The final adventure kicks off on Netflix Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, with the second volume premiering on Christmas Day at the same time. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.