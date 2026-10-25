Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Promoted to SAG-AFTRA CEO With 4-Year Contract Extension

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Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, has been promoted to CEO with a contract extension through 2032 after the union’s national board meeting on Saturday.

98% of the board voted to approve the promotion and contract extension, keeping the longtime union executive at the actors guild after guiding it through its 2023 strike alongside then-president Fran Drescher as its chief negotiator, a role that Crabtree-Ireland will also keep. His contract had previously been set to expire in 2028.