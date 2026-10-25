Duncan Crabtree-Ireland Promoted to SAG-AFTRA CEO With 4-Year Contract Extension

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, has been promoted to CEO with a contract extension through 2032 after the union’s national board meeting on Saturday.
98% of the board voted to approve the promotion and contract extension, keeping the longtime union executive at the actors guild after guiding it through its 2023 strike alongside then-president Fran Drescher as its chief negotiator, a role that Crabtree-Ireland will also keep. His contract had previously been set to expire in 2028.
“To battle giant global transnational corporations, we need expert leadership with a track record of successful bargaining and significant operational management expertise. That is Duncan,” SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin said in a statement. “He is a powerful executive who has led our union at the bargaining table, in the halls of congress and in boardrooms and conference rooms across the industry and the world. We are thrilled to have guaranteed Duncan’s continued service to the members of SAG-AFTRA.”
“Leading SAG-AFTRA’s staff is the honor of my career, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep doing this work,” added Crabtree-Ireland. “As we continue fighting for human creativity, the coming years will be crucial for charting the path forward. I intend to fight alongside our leadership to make sure our members control their image, likeness, voice, and destiny in the workplace, and that they are compensated fairly in the process. I thank President Astin, the national officers, and the National Board for their trust, and our extraordinary staff team for everything they make possible.”