Elon Musk Targets ‘The Odyssey’ Again In Crude Social Post: ‘Tom Holland Is a C–k’

Elon Musk is not done getting riled about the existence of “The Odyssey.”

On Tuesday, spurred on by the incoming praise for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, Musk lashed out at a historian named Tom Holland, who posted positive reactions to “The Odyssey.” The historian shares a name with the actor who is appearing in “The Odyssey” as Telemachus, making it unclear if the SpaceX CEO knew he wasn’t talking to the film’s star.

“Tom Holland is such a c–k,” Musk wrote on X.

Tom Holland is such a cuck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2026

Despite being inadvertantly attacked for sharing praise of Nolan’s film, Holland the historian went back to social media to double down on his celebration of “The Odyssey.”

“Very happy to say it again,” Holland posted. “‘The Odyssey’ is an amazing film, and missing out on seeing it because you think it’s woke or whatever is cutting off your nose to spite your face. Your loss.”

He added: “My last comment on this whole business (which I hadn’t realised was a lightning rod for an entire culture war) – if you like Nolan’s other films, you will love ‘The Odyssey.’ If you didn’t like them, then miss it.”

This is far from the first time Musk has attacked “The Odyssey,” previously writing it off as terrible before it even hit theaters. Back in May, he sided with far right conservatives, like Matt Walsh, who were upset about Lupita Nyong’o being cast as both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the adaptation.

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2026

“Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Walsh wrote on X. “But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave ‘the most beautiful woman’ role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.”

Musk simply responded with the word “True.”

“The Odyssey” releases in theaters on July 17.