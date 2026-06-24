Fandom’s 9th Annual Comic-Con Party Returns to San Diego | Exclusive

Fandom is headed back to San Diego for its annual event during Comic-Con 2026. This year, rock band The Coverups, featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, will take center stage, the company announced on Wednesday.

The ninth annual Fandom Party — taking place at FLOAT at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday, July 23 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. — is presented by Xbox’s Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Additional sponsors include official spirits partner Suntory Global Spirits’ -196 Vodka Seltzer featuring Lemon, Strawberry, Peach and Grapefruit fruit-forward flavors, and Z2 Comics, presenting the graphic novel and film “…And Out Comes the Wolf.”

Also, check out a special edition Honest Trailer for the Fandom Party from the Screen Junkies team, below:

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The Coverups are a high‑energy cover band featuring Armstrong and his longtime collaborators and friends. Formed in 2018 in California, the band offers intimate, playful performances of classic rock, punk and alternative hits, paying homage to the songs and artists that shaped the band’s musical lives. With a lineup including Jason White, Chris Dugan and Bill Schneider, The Coverups bring a spontaneous, fan‑friendly energy to every show, delivering legendary rock hits from Ramones and The Clash to David Bowie, The Cure and Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

The Fandom Party, meanwhile, has cemented itself as the ultimate convention-week celebration, bringing all types of fans — including industry partners, celebrities and influencers — under one roof to celebrate the entertainment, gaming and pop culture universes they love most. Fans should keep an eye on Fandom’s social channels for more details on how they can enter to attend.

To kick off convention go-ers’ 2026 experience right, Fandom has mapped out an immersive night at the center of fan culture, treating guests to a variety of activations:

Step Into the Halo Universe: Dive into a dedicated Halo-themed play zone, where attendees can get hands-on with “Halo: Campaign Evolved” ahead of its official global launch on July 28. Fans can also step inside a custom Halo-themed photo booth to completely immerse themselves in the legendary gaming universe.

Dive into a dedicated Halo-themed play zone, where attendees can get hands-on with “Halo: Campaign Evolved” ahead of its official global launch on July 28. Fans can also step inside a custom Halo-themed photo booth to completely immerse themselves in the legendary gaming universe. -196 Freeze Point: Inspired by Japan’s beloved konbini culture, -196 brings an authentic taste of Japan to Comic-Con, where attendees can explore vibrant flavors, snap share-worthy photos and enjoy real, fruit-forward refreshments.

Inspired by Japan’s beloved konbini culture, -196 brings an authentic taste of Japan to Comic-Con, where attendees can explore vibrant flavors, snap share-worthy photos and enjoy real, fruit-forward refreshments. Custom Merch by Z2 Comics: Longtime pop-culture partner Z2 Comics returns to the party, offering attendees exclusive, custom-designed merchandise that celebrates the upcoming graphic novel and feature film, “…And Out Comes the Wolf.”

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. on July 23. The Fandom Party is by invitation only.