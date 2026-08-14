Greg Gutfeld Argues Hasan Piker Is Only ‘Democrat Hot,’ a ‘Republican 3’ at Best

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Fox News host Greg Gutfeld appeared to take issue with people finding Hasan Piker attractive, arguing that the left-wing political commentator was a “Republican 3” at best.

After it was revealed that The Telegraph had declared it “a sexy socialist summer,” Gutfeld weighed in on Piker’s physical appearance during Friday’s episode of Fox News’ “The Five,” where defended that his “wheelhouse” was discussing public figures’ “hotness.”

“That’s not hot. That’s Democrat hot,” the conservative commentator told his co-hosts. “You know, a Democrat 10 is a Republican 3. Let’s be honest. [Co-host] Jessica [Tarlov] the exception. They are very homely, sad-looking. You have Jerry Nadler.”

At this comment, Tarlov countered with, “You have Randy Fine.”

Gutfeld attempted to sidestep this mention by stating he doesn’t know “who that is.”

“That can’t be your excuse for every thing I ever say,” Tarlov argued in response.

Gutfeld didn’t back down, however, quipping in response that he’s “glad” he doesn’t know who Rep. Fine (R-Ariz.) is.

Gutfeld: That's not hot, that's Democrat hot. A Democrat 10 is a Republican 3. You have Jerry Nadler.



Jessica: You have Randy Fine.



Gutfeld: I don’t know who that is. pic.twitter.com/Jj2W8POPoH — Acyn (@Acyn) August 14, 2026

The debate on “The Five” was clipped and shared on X, prompting a big reaction on the social media post.

“Why does MAGA think they have the attractive people? They need to get out of their AI worlds and back to reality,” one critic wrote on X in response to the clip. Another commented, “He’s got that ass backwards. Republicans are weird looking vile creatures.” A third remarked, “This is really gross actually. Everything that’s going on and this is what they’re talking about.”

“I’m sorry but like … Gossiping about how hot a twitch streamer that you’ve been trying to get cancelled for months is, IS CRAZY,” a fourth sounded off.

As for Piker? He responded to Fox News linking him to Democratic candidates amid this “sexy socialist summer,” writing on X, “Does Fox News know I’m not running for office?”

Watch the Fox News highlight above.

“The Five” on the Fox News Channel airs weekdays at 5 p.m. ET.