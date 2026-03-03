Kristen Bell Responds to Reports of $60 Million ‘Frozen’ Payday: ‘Didn’t It Sound Absurd When You Read It?’

Kristen Bell called out reports of her massive “Frozen” payday – without actually revealing what she’s being paid.

Before jumping into hosting duties at the 2026 Actors Awards, the “Nobody Wants This” star opened up – somewhat – to “Entertainment Tonight” about the stories of she and fellow “Frozen” co-stars earning a massive $60 million payday for the next two entries in the franchise.

“I think there’s been a lot misreported about that ‘Frozen’ deal” Bell said. “No, no, no, no, no that’s somebody making a lot of things up.”

She added: “Am I happy to have that job and does it pay very well because it’s a successful franchise? Yes. And I’m so grateful for it, and I will continue to do it for the rest of my life if they’ll have me.”

TheWrap exclusively reported back in November that Bell – along with co-stars Idina Menzel and Josh Gad – signed deals worth over $60 million each to return for “Frozen 3″ and “Frozen 4.”

“Didn’t it sound absurd when you read it,” Bell asked. “When I read it, I was like, ‘Woah, woah, what!’”

The $60 million fee for the two new sequels — which includes upfront fees and backend bonus payments in each case — is a steep increase from the trio’s paydays on “Frozen 2,” which netted each $15 million, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Bell, Gad and Menzel are all paid the same amount for each “Frozen” film, for which they provide speaking and singing voices for the beloved characters Anna, Elsa and Olaf the snowman.

“Frozen 3” is set for a Thanksgiving 2027 release. “Frozen 4” does not have a release date yet.