Kristen Bell’s Actor Awards Musical Monologue Sells Show’s Title Change With A-List Stage Names and an F-Bomb | Video

Kristen Bell sold the Actor Awards’ — previously the SAG Awards — title change in a rousing musical number monologue on Sunday where she riffed on new stage names for the A-listers in the audience and even dropped an F-bomb (just to remind us we’re watching on Netflix).

The host acknowledged the show formerly known as the SAG Awards pivot to the more evergreen Actor Awards at the top of the show, and her entire monologue was set to a plucky show tune where she called out a number of nominees with suggestions for how they could spruce up their own names.

“This year, the show got a little bit of a facelift,” Bell said. “Like many people in this room can understand, we nipped the SAG and now it’s just the Actor Awards.

“At one time or another, everyone has thought about a stage name up on the marquees that runs off the tongue with melodious ease, a stage name to bring you acclaim to double your luck and to triple your fame, a stage name that says who you are, that tells the whole world, ‘Baby, I am a star.’ A stage name that’s clever and clear and great for the ages throughout your career.”

Watch the full clip below:

#ActorAwards: Kristen Bell kicks off the night with an opening number, playfully suggesting new name pivots for the A-list stars in the room. pic.twitter.com/W1XaxSNbz5 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 2, 2026

All through the opening, a marquee behind Bell displayed a number of famous actors who were best known by there own stage names rather than the ones they were given at birth. They included John Wayne, Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant, and, of course, Vin Diesel. The host then started rolling off new options for nominees in the room.

“Jacob Elordi? Jacordy O’Lordy! Hey Ted Danson, try Teddy Dandaughter! Teyana Taylor. TeyTay. Noah Wyle – Indoctrinate Me,” Bell began. “Jesse Plemons? Jesse Plimes. Chase Infiniti. No notes.”

She added: “‘I’m telling you this as a cautionary tale from one fisherman to another, the universe handed me an opportunity, and I blew it. In 2005 my headshots were misprinted. I threw them away and I asked for a refund, but it was a grave mistake. In a sea of Kristens, Kierstens, and Kirstens, I could have been the one and only Krinsten. So choose carefully which name goes on your SAG-AFTRA car, it’s the name that millions of people might step on on Hollywood Boulevard.”

As Bell rounded out her musical monologue a longer list of “fixed” actor names ran as she implored those who were called up to give as long a speech as they wanted before slipping in some extra language thanks to a Netflix streaming destination.

“So, tonight just take it in because in this room you’re adored,” she said. “And perhaps for just a moment let your faith be restored. We do not time your speeches so go overboard at the SAG Awards … oh f–k me. At the Actor Awards!”