Actor Awards 2026: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

How charming will Jessie Buckley’s acceptance speech be? Will Timothée Chalamet nab his second lead actor win? Will the results in the supporting categories shed any light on who might win those categories at the Oscars?

It’s time to find out.

Hosted by Kristen Bell for the third time, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) stream live on Netflix on Sunday. Heading into the celebration, “One Battle After Another” leads all nominees with a record-setting seven nods. Paul Thomas Anderson’s opus has been scooping up wins all season and is the favorite to win the Best Picture Academy Award, but it’s far from a given that its hot streak will continue at the Actor Awards since Buckley’s “Hamnet” performance is widely favored to triumph in lead actress (over “One Battle” breakout Chase Infiniti) and Chalamet is expected to pocket lead actor for “Marty Supreme” (over Leonardo DiCaprio), repeating his 2025 victory for “A Complete Unknown.”

Teyana Taylor is the likeliest “One Battle” cast member to emerge a champ…but supporting actress could go to Amy Madigan (“Weapons”) or Wunmi Mosaku (“Sinners”). Supporting actor is also a tight race, with a possible vote split between “One Battle” costars Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn opening up a path for Jacob Elordi (“Frankenstein”), Miles Caton (“Sinners”) or Paul Mescal (“Hamnet”).

In the TV categories, it seems like we have been celebrating “Adolescence,” “The Pitt” and “The Studio” forever, but we’re going yet another round with those top series on Sunday.

In addition to the competitive awards, Harrison Ford will be receive the Life Achievement Award for his 60-year career.

Below, the full list of Actor Awards winners, which we’ll be updating live, so please stick around.

Film Performance Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet , “Marty Supreme” (A24) Leonardo DiCaprio , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Ethan Hawke , “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics) Michael B. Jordan , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley , “Hamnet” (Focus Features) **WINNER Rose Byrne , “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24) Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (Focus) Chase Infiniti , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Emma Stone , “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Miles Caton , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Benicio Del Toro , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Jacob Elordi , “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Paul Mescal , “Hamnet” (Focus Features) Sean Penn , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) **WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Odessa A’Zion , “Marty Supreme” (A24) Ariana Grande , “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures) Amy Madigan , “Weapons” (Warner Bros.) **WINNER Wunmi Mosaku , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Teyana Taylor , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “ Frankenstein ” (Netflix) “ Hamnet ” (Focus Features) “ Marty Supreme ” (A24) “ One Battle After Another ” (Warner Bros.) “ Sinners ” (Warner Bros.)



Television Performance Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Jason Bateman , “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Owen Cooper , “Adolescence” (Netflix) **WINNER Stephen Graham , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Charlie Hunnam , “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) Erin Doherty , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Sarah Snook , “All Her Fault” (Peacock) Christine Tremarco , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Michelle Williams , “Dying for Sex” (FX) **WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown , “Paradise” (Hulu) Billy Crudup , “The Morning Show” (Apple TV) Walton Goggins , “The White Lotus” (HBO) Gary Oldman , “Slow Horses” (Apple TV) Noah Wyle , “The Pitt” (HBO Max) **WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Britt Lower , “Severance” (Apple TV) Parker Posey , “The White Lotus” (HBO) Keri Russell , “The Diplomat” (Netflix) **WINNER Rhea Seehorn , “Pluribus” (Apple TV) Aimee Lou Wood , “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Ike Barinholtz , “The Studio” (Apple TV) Adam Brody , “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix) Ted Danson , “A Man on the Inside” (Netflix) Seth Rogen , “The Studio” (Apple TV) **WINNER Martin Short , “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series Kathryn Hahn , “The Studio” (Apple TV) Catherine O’Hara, “The Studio” (Apple TV) **WINNER Jenna Ortega , “Wednesday” (Netflix) Jean Smart , “Hacks” (HBO Max) Kristen Wiig , Palm Royal (Apple TV)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series “ The Diplomat ” (Netflix) “Landman ” (Paramount+) “ The Pitt ” (HBO Max) **WINNER “ Severance ” (Apple TV) “ The White Lotus ” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series “ Abbott Elementary ” (ABC) “ The Bear ” (FX) “ Hacks ” (HBO Max) “ Only Murders in the Building ” (Hulu) “ The Studio ” (Apple TV) **WINNER



Stunt Performance Categories