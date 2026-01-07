Actor Awards Nominations 2026: Complete List (Updating Live)

It’s time to find out which actors will be feted by their peers this year. SAG-AFTRA began announcing nominees for the 32nd Actor Awards on Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT via a livestream hosted by “Abbott Elementary” Emmy nominee Janelle James and “Heated Rivalry” breakout Connor Storrie, accessible on YouTube.

These are the awards formerly known as the SAG Awards, which SAG-AFTRA renamed in 2025. So it’s the first time we’re calling this event the Actor Awards, but it’s also the 32nd Actor Awards. Got that?

During the week leading up to the Wednesday announcement, “One Battle After Another” cleaned up on the circuit, winning top prizes at the National Society of Film Critics Awards and the Critics Choice Awards. For the Actor nominations, cast members Leonardo DiCaprio and Chase Infiniti are likely to hear their names called in the lead categories, while Benicio del Toro, Sean Penn and Teyana Taylor should pop up in the supporting categories.

Last year’s lead actor in a drama winner, Timothée Chalamet, is all but certain to be nominated this year for “Marty Supreme,” which is enjoying strong momentum since its Christmas release. “Hamnet,” “Sinners,” “Wicked: For Good” and “Sentimental Value” are contenders as well.

On the TV side, we’re still living in the age of “Adolescence,” “Hacks,” “The Pitt,” “Severance” and “The Studio,” so count on hearing those programs mentioned aplenty.

Over the past 16 years, a little more than 75% of the SAG nominees in the individual acting categories have gone on to receive Oscar nominations.

Be sure to check out TheWrap’s Awards Tracker, which uses data to determine how nominations and wins at precursor events like the Actor Awards affect the probability of an Academy Award nomination.

The 32nd annual Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix on March 1.

The full list of nominees, which we’re updating live, is below.

Film Performance Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role Timothée Chalamet , “Marty Supreme” (A24) Leonardo DiCaprio , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Ethan Hawke , “Blue Moon” (Sony Pictures Classics) Michael B. Jordan , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role Jessie Buckley , “Hamnet” (Focus Features) Rose Byrne , “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (A24) Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue” (Focus) Chase Infiniti , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Emma Stone , “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role Miles Caton , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Benicio Del Toro , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.) Jacob Elordi , “Frankenstein” (Netflix) Paul Mescal , “Hamnet” (Focus Features) Sean Penn , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role Odessa A’Zion , “Marty Supreme” (A24) Ariana Grande , “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

Amy Madigan , “Weapons” (Warner Bros.) Wunmi Mosaku , “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) Teyana Taylor , “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture “ Frankenstein ” (Netflix) “ Hamnet ” (Focus Features) “ Marty Supreme ” (A24) “ One Battle After Another ” (Warner Bros.) “ Sinners ” (Warner Bros.)



Television Performance Categories

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Jason Bateman , “Black Rabbit” (Netflix) Owen Cooper , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Stephen Graham , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Charlie Hunnam , “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix) Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix) Erin Doherty , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Sarah Snook , “All Her Fault” (Peacock) Christine Tremarco , “Adolescence” (Netflix) Michelle Williams , “Dying for Sex” (FX)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series Sterling K. Brown , “Paradise” (Hulu) Billy Crudup , “The Morning Show” (Apple TV) Walton Goggins , “The White Lotus” (HBO) Gary Oldman , “Slow Horses” (Apple TV) Noah Wyle , “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Britt Lower , “Severance” (Apple TV) Parker Posey , “The White Lotus” (HBO) Keri Russell , “The Diplomat” (Netflix) Rhea Seehorn , “Pluribus” (Apple TV) Aimee Lou Wood , “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series



