Critics Choice Awards 2026 Winners List | Updating Live

It’s four days into the new year and the award season has officially kicked off. The 31st Critics Choice Awards are underway in Santa Monica, honoring 2025’s best in film and television.

Chelsea Handler returned to host the ceremony for the fourth consecutive year. The comedian’s opening monologue poked fun at stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler and Amanda Seyfried, and concluded with a personal, poignant tribute to Rob and Michele Reiner, who were killed in December.

“Sinners” (17 nominations) and “One Battle After Another” (14 nominations) are entering the night as the top film contenders. “Sinners” scooped the first award of the night, won by 20-year-old Miles Caton in the category of Best Young Actor/ Actress.

“Sinners” also won the inaugural award for Best Casting and Ensemble, a precursor to the casting category’s debut two months from now at the Oscars. Casting director Francine Maisler accepted the award on behalf of her department, while Delroy Lindo spoke for the ensemble cast.

At last year’s Critics Choice Awards, which were delayed until February because of the Los Angeles wildfires, Sean Baker’s “Anora” triumphed with Best Picture. The win was unexpected at the time (the film hadn’t won a single award before top prize) but became the first step toward a big victory one month later at the Oscars.

The TV categories were largely made up of the same titles we’ve grown used to hearing since last spring: “Adolescence” (six), “Nobody Wants This” (five) and “Hacks,” “The Pitt and “Severance” (four each). New series from Apple TV, “Pluribus,” and HBO Max, “Task,” also made the cut.

“Adolescence” Emmy victors Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty continued their win streak with victories in the limited-series actor, supporting actor and supporting actress categories. The Netflix show also won the award for best limited series. Sarah Snook took the limited-series actress prize for “All Her Fault.”

Jimmy Kimmel received a standing ovation upon accepting the award for Best Talk Show. Comedy Central’s “South Park,” which recently wrapped it’s timely and tumultuous 28th season, won the prize for Best Animated Series. “Squid Game” took the award for Best Foreign Language Series.

Roughly 75% of Critics Choice nominees typically go on to receive Academy Award nominations, though the group’s predictive power is limited by its practice of fielding six or more nominees in most categories.

In the first 30 years of the Critics Choice Awards’ existence, its Best Picture winner went on to win the top Academy Award 18 times, including the last three years in a row and 10 times in the 16 years since the Oscars joined the CCA in having 10 Best Picture nominees.

The Critics Choice Association is the product of a 2019 merger between two organizations, the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association. With more than 570 members, is the largest association of film and television critics and journalists in North America.

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

Film Categories



BEST PICTURE

“Bugonia”

“Frankenstein”

“Hamnet”

“Jay Kelly”

“Marty Supreme”

“One Battle After Another”

“Sentimental Value”

“Sinners”

“Train Dreams”

“Wicked: For Good”

BEST DIRECTOR

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein”

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”

Chloe Zhao, “Hamnet”

BEST ACTOR

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”

Joel Edgerton, “Train Dreams”

Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”

Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

BEST ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Chase Infiniti, “One Battle After Another”

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Testament of Ann Lee”

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”

Paul Mescal, “Hamnet”

Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”

Adam Sandler, “Jay Kelly”

Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good”

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleass, “Sentimental Value”

Amy Madigan, “Weapons”

Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”

Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Everett Blunck, “The Plague” (Independent Film Company)

Miles Caton, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) *WINNER

Cary Christopher, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Shannon Mahina Gorman, “Rental Family” (Searchlight Pictures)

Jacobi Jupe, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Nina Ye, “Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Ryan Coogler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Zach Cregger, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Eva Victor, “Sorry, Baby” (A24)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value” (Neon)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Jahye Lee, “No Other Choice” (Neon)

Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Will Tracy, “Bugonia” (Focus Features)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

BEST CASTING AND ENSEMBLE

Nina Gold, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold, “Jay Kelly” (Netflix)

Jennifer Venditti, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Cassandra Kulukundis, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Francine Maisler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.) *WINNER

Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dan Laustsen, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Łukasz Żal, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Michael Bauman, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Adolpho Veloso, “Train Dreams” (Netflix) *WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (Marvel Studios)

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST EDITING

Kirk Baxter, “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

Stephen Mirrione, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Andy Jurgensen, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Viridiana Lieberman, “The Perfect Neighbor” (Netflix)

Michael P. Shawver, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Kate Hawley, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Malgosia Turzanska, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Lindsay Pugh, “Hedda” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella, “Kiss of the Spider Woman” (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)

Ruth E. Carter, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Paul Tazewell, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Flora Moody, John Nolan, “28 Years Later” (Sony Pictures)

Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal, “The Smashing Machine” (A24)

Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins, “Weapons” (Warner Bros.)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett, “Avatar: Fire and Ash” (20th Century Studios)

Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall, “Mission: Impossible, The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Stéphane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams, “Superman” (Warner Bros.)

BEST STUNT DESIGN

Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda, “Ballerina” (Lionsgate)

Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Wade Eastwood, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” (Paramount Pictures)

Brian Machleit, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Andy Gill, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Giedrius Nagys, “Warfare” (A24)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Arco” (Neon)

“Elio” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“In Your Dreams” (Netflix)

“KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“Little Amélie or the Character of Rain” (GKIDS)

“Zootopia 2” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

BEST COMEDY

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” (Focus Features)

“Eternity” (A24)

“Friendship” (A24)

“The Naked Gun” (Paramount)

“The Phoenician Scheme” (Focus Features)

“Splitsville” (Neon)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“It Was Just an Accident” (Neon)

“Left-Handed Girl” (Netflix)

“No Other Choice” (Neon)

“The Secret Agent” (Neon) *WINNER

“Sirāt” (Neon)

“Belén” (Amazon MGM Studios)

BEST SONG

“Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

“Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy, “KPop Demon Hunters” (Netflix)

“I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg, “The Testament of Ann Lee” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner, “Train Dreams” (Netflix)

“The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz, “Wicked: For Good” (Universal Pictures)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Alexandre Desplat, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Max Richter, “Hamnet” (Focus Features)

Daniel Lopatin, “Marty Supreme” (A24)

Jonny Greenwood, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

BEST SOUND

Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, Gareth John, “F1” (Apple Original Films)

Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Greg Chapman, “Frankenstein” (Netflix)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor, “One Battle After Another” (Warner Bros.)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, David V. Butler, “Sinners” (Warner Bros.)

Laia Casanovas, “Sirāt” (Neon)

Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner, “Warfare” (A24)

Television Categories

BEST DRAMA SERIES

“Alien: Earth” (FX)

“Andor” (Disney+)

“The Diplomat” (Netflix)

“Paradise” (Hulu)

“The Pitt” (HBO Max)

“Pluribus” (Apple TV)

“Severance” (Apple TV)

“Task” (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise” (Hulu)

Diego Luna, “Andor” (Disney+)

Mark Ruffalo, “Task” (HBO Max)

Adam Scott, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman” (Paramount+)

Noah Wyle, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kathy Bates, “Matlock” (CBS)

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Britt Lower, “Severance” (Apple TV)

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus” (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Ato Essandoh, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Wood Harris, “Forever” (Netflix)

Tom Pelphrey, “Task” (HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman, “Severance” (Apple TV)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Denée Benton, “The Gilded Age” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt” (HBO Max)

Greta Lee, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV)

Skye P. Marshall, “Matlock” (CBS)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Elsbeth” (CBS)

“Ghosts” (CBS)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

“The Studio” (Apple TV)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside” (Netflix)

David Alan Grier, “St. Denis Medical” (NBC)

Danny McBride, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, “The Studio” (Apple TV)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Murderbot” (Apple TV)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Rose McIver, “Ghosts” (CBS)

Edi Patterson, “The Righteous Gemstones” (HBO Max)

Carrie Preston, “Elsbeth” (CBS)

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ike Barinholtz, “The Studio” (Apple TV) *WINNER

Paul W. Downs, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Asher Grodman, “Ghosts” (CBS)

Oscar Nuñez, “The Paper” (Peacock)

Chris Perfetti, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Timothy Simons, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Danielle Brooks, “Peacemaker” (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) *WINNER

Justine Lupe, “Nobody Wants This” (Netflix)

Ego Nwodim, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Rebecca Wisocky, “Ghosts” (CBS)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

“Adolescence” (Netflix) *WINNER

“All Her Fault” (Peacock)

“Chief of War” (Apple TV)

“Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

“Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

“Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

“The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

“Deep Cover” (Prime Video)

“The Gorge” (Apple TV)

“Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

“Nonnas” (Netflix)

“Summer of ’69” (Hulu)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Chernus, “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Stephen Graham, “Adolescence” (Netflix) *WINNER

Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Netflix)

Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me” (Netflix)

Michael Shannon, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Biel, “The Better Sister” (Prime Video)

Meghann Fahy, “Sirens” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault” (Peacock) *WINNER

Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex” (FX on Hulu)

Robin Wright, “The Girlfriend” (Prime Video)

Renée Zellweger, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” (Peacock)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Owen Cooper, “Adolescence” (Netflix) *WINNER

Wagner Moura, “Dope Thief” (Apple TV)

Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Michael Peña, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Ashley Walters, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, “Mountainhead” (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Erin Doherty, “Adolescence” (Netflix) *WINNER

Betty Gilpin, “Death by Lightning” (Netflix)

Marin Ireland, “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy” (Peacock)

Sophia Lillis, “All Her Fault” (Peacock)

Julianne Moore, “Sirens” (Netflix)

Christine Tremarco, “Adolescence” (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

“Acapulco” (Apple TV)

“Last Samurai Standing” (Netflix)

“Mussolini: Son of the Century” (MUBI)

“Red Alert” (Paramount+)

“Squid Game” (Netflix) *WINNER

“When No One Sees Us” (HBO Max)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Harley Quinn” (HBO Max)

“Long Story Short” (Netflix)

“Marvel Zombies” (Disney+)

“South Park” (Comedy Central) *WINNER

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

“Hot Ones” (YouTube)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC) *WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

BEST VARIETY SERIES

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” (HBO Max)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO Max)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

“Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life” (HBO Max)

“Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian” (HBO Max)

“Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things” (Netflix)

“Marc Maron: Panicked” (HBO Max)

“Sarah Silverman: PostMortem” (Netflix)

“SNL50: The Anniversary Special” (NBC) *WINNER