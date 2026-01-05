Rob Reiner Remembered as the ‘Nicest Guy in Hollywood’ in Chelsea Handler’s Critics Choice Monologue

Chelsea Handler closed out her Critics Choice Awards monologue on a touching note, remembering the kindness and impact left by Rob and Michele Reiner less than a month after their tragic deaths.

“Rob and Michele were tireless in their efforts to so many important causes, all stemming from one basic idea: decency. That we should all look out for each other,” Handler said. “I think we can all agree that we definitely need more of that.”

“So let’s use tonight as a reminder of that decency, and as a reminder of everything that Rob and Michele represented and fought so hard for,” Handler continued.

The tribute came at the tail end of Handler’s monologue as the host of the annual Critics Choice Awards. In Handler’s fourth consecutive year at the ceremony, the comedian made a number of digs at notable industry figures such as David Zaslav and Nicki Minaj.

“‘Sinners’ is the story of brothers who start this really fun place for entertainment, and then vampires show up, suck the life out of everybody and burn it all to the ground,” Handler said earlier in the monologue. “Fun fact: The original name for the main vampire was David Zaslav.”

After shouting out Adam Sandler for his dramatic work in “Jay Kelly,” Handler quickly transitioned to a much more earnest finale, calling Sandler the second-nicest person in Hollywood — and Rob Reiner the first.

“Anyone who ever spent time with Rob Reiner knows that, the minute that you met him, he felt like an old friend,” Handler said. “When you were in conversation with him, he was present, he was focused and he was funny and he would ask you tons of questions. Whether you were discussing politics or film or the latest beauty trends, he was all in.”

“After I sent him a text thanking him for dinner a few months ago, he texted me back and said, ‘We had so much with you last night. Thanks for explaining so much about plastic surgery,’” Handler joked. “It was very edifying.”