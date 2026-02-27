Actor Awards Name Jacob Elordi, Jessie Buckley as Presenters | Exclusive

Academy Award nominees Jacob Elordi and Jessie Buckley will be among the presenters at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards on Sunday, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Joining them at the annual ceremony — presented by SAG-AFTRA and this year hosted once again by Kristen Bell — are “F1” breakout Damson Idris, acting legend Samuel L. Jackson and “Bridgerton” star Yerin Ha.

On top of being presenters, Elordi and Buckley both picked up nominations at the Actor Awards, with Elordi’s turn as the Creature in “Frankenstein” recognized in Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Buckley’s role as Agnes in “Hamnet” nominated in Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role.

“Frankenstein” and “Hamnet” are likewise up for the big Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture prize. Rounding out the five nominees there are “Marty Supreme,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Though Idris isn’t a nominee himself, he is one of the lead actors of “F1,” nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture alongside “Frankenstein,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” “One Battle After Another” and “Sinners.”

Jackson isn’t himself nominated for anything this year, but SAG did recognize him in 1995 with a Supporting Role nomination for “Pulp Fiction” (Martin Landau won the prize for playing Bela Lugosi in “Ed Wood”). Ha, meanwhile, joins the presenter lineup shortly after her starring role in Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 4. The Actor Awards (previously the SAG Awards) are streaming again this year on Netflix.

Kristen Bell (nominated last year for her role in “Nobody Wants This”) returns to host the ceremony for the third time. She became the awards show’s first host in 2018 and returned in 2025. Only two other people have served as Actor Awards emcees: Megan Mullally in 2019 and Idris Elba in 2024.

Harrison Ford will receive the union’s highest honor, the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, at Sunday’s ceremony.

The Actor Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, March 1, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Prior to the show, Paige DeSorbo and Scott Evans will host The Actor’s Red Carpet pre-show live on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.