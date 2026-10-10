George Clooney Says He’s Not Ready to Talk About Presley Gerber’s Death: ‘One of the Most Devastating Things’

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George Clooney briefly addressed the passing of 27-year-old model Presley Gerber Friday, admitting he wasn’t ready to “talk about” the tragic death.

Clooney, who is close friends with Gerber’s parents, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, commented on the model’s death for the first time Friday evening at the 2026 Albies in London, England.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if he or the Gerbers had plans to honor the late model’s legacy, Clooney responded, “I don’t even think we’re in the position of being able to talk about it.”

“Quite honestly, it’s one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family,” he added. “And their family is just, as you can imagine – it’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a family.”

#presleygerber #amalclooney #thealbies ♬ original sound – Entertainment Tonight @entertainmenttonight George and Amal Clooney are mourning the loss of their close family friend, Presley Gerber. 💔 George opens up about Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber son's death, calling it "the worst thing that could ever happen to a family” when speaking with ET at the 2026 Albies, hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice. #georgeclooney

Clooney has been close with Gerber and Crawford for decades, having co-founded the tequila brand Casamigos together. And so, the Oscar winner has known Presley, as well as sister Kaia Gerber, for most of their lives.

The younger Gerber died at the age of 27 on Sept. 20 while receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility. Following his death, police officials shared that Gerber’s passing was being investigated as a possible overdose.

“On September 20, 2026, at approximately 9:35 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department officers responded to a report of a possible overdose in the 1000 block of Berkeley Street,” the SMPD noted in a statement to media. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who was deceased. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has identified the individual as Presley Gerber, 27.”

Gerber had previously opened up about his mental health and addiction struggles on social media in 2025. In one December Instagram post, Gerber had shared that he had tried opiates, benzodiazepines, antidepressants, blood pressure medications and ketamine drips while navigating these struggles.

“I have a feeling that if I say all of this, a lot of people will at least know that there’s someone else going through it,” he noted in the video, which has since been deleted. “And the second thing is, hopefully I find some people out here and are willing to help or know someone that can help.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.