‘H3 Podcast’ Goes on ‘Indefinite Hiatus’ After Ethan Klein’s Wife Accuses Him of Having an Affair

Married couple Ethan and Hila Klein’s “H3 Podcast” is going on an indefinite hiatus in the wake of accusations that Ethan has been having a months-long affair.

In an Instagram post shared late Thursday, Hila Klein publicly accused her husband of cheating on her and lying to her for months. In response, the “H3 Podcast” crew posted on the show’s official Instagram account that they stand with Hila and will no longer continue “working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way.”

“We are all shocked, angry, and heartbroken to learn about Ethan’s ongoing affair,” the “H3” team wrote Friday. “As soon as we found out, we all agreed: we would not continue working with Ethan involved or profiting in any way. We don’t yet know what that means for the future. There’s a lot to work through, and we wish we had more answers for you.”

“We stand with Hila and will support her every step of the way. We’re disgusted by Ethan’s actions and the hurt he has caused. We all deserved better: Hila, us, and you,” their post continued. “Please know that we’re safe, we’re sticking together, and we’re looking after each other. We’ve put so much of ourselves into this show, and it’s hard to find the words for what we’re feeling right now.”

The Klein couple has been making online content together since 2011, first through their H3H3 Productions YouTube channel. They then launched the “H3 Podcast” in 2016. The show’s YouTube channel currently boasts 2.51 million subscribers.

In her original post, Hila wrote that she is “living in a nightmare I can’t wake up from” after having been allegedly sold “lie after lie after lie for months” about her husband’s affair.

“I could sense something was wrong. I tried to ask him questions and share my concerns and hurt feelings. But I was met with dismissive answers and no action,” she wrote. “Things that bothered me continued to bother me, and he did nothing about it. So I trusted him. Because I loved him. I stopped questioning him and began to question myself, my own instincts. My sanity.”

“Eventually, he was caught in a lie, and I knew I was done. But the lies continued. ‘It was just a kiss’ became ‘it was emotional cheating.’ After I dragged these lies from him, he finally admitted he’d been in an affair for over 6 months, the extent of which I’m sure I still don’t know,” Hill continued. “The betrayal I feel is immeasurable. The person I loved and trusted for 20 years evaporated overnight. He was my safe place, my partner in marriage, parenting, and business. My only family on this side of the world. How do I even begin to make sense of this?”

“I don’t know what comes next; I’ve never been here before. I am in survival mode, trying to navigate separation, co-parenting, and unthinkable heartbreak,” she concluded. “All I can do right now is focus on taking care of myself and my children, one day at a time. You’re not crazy. Trust your instincts. Trust yourself. If you’re not being treated right, get up and leave.”

As of this writing, Ethan has not publicly acknowledged the affair allegations. However, the podcaster and YouTuber did share an Instagram story confirming that the “H3 Podcast” has been put on an “indefinite hiatus,” writing, “Thank you so much for your patience.”