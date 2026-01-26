Holocaust Museum Slams Tim Walz for Comparing Minnesota ICE Shootings to Anne Frank: ‘Deeply Offensive’

The U.S. Holocaust Museum went after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after his comments comparing what is happening in Minneapolis to Anne Frank being captured and placed in a concentration camp.

On Monday, the museum took to its social media accounts and slammed Walz for the “deeply offensive” nature of the comparison. While they were clear in acknowledging the tensions faced in Minneapolis, drawing the one-to-one comparison was a poor choice in their eyes.

“Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish,” the museum said on social media. “Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges.”

Anne Frank was targeted and murdered solely because she was Jewish. Leaders making false equivalencies to her experience for political purposes is never acceptable. Despite tensions in Minneapolis, exploiting the Holocaust is deeply offensive, especially as antisemitism surges. pic.twitter.com/VVg0Uy7kjR — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) January 26, 2026

Walz made the comparison Sunday following the shooting of Alex Pretti, who was protesting ICE raids on the illegal immigration community in Minneapolis. The governor said the children of illegal immigrants or those here illegally were afraid to attend school because of the raids.

“Allow our children to go back to school,” Walz said. “We have got children in Minnesota hiding in their houses, afraid to go outside. Many of us grew up reading that story of Anne Frank. Somebody’s going to write that children’s story about Minnesota.”

As protests increased through the weekend, Walz spoke with Trump about the situation in Minneapolis. He said in an X post Monday afternoon that their morning call was productive and laid out his asks.

“I had a productive call with President Trump earlier today,” Walz wrote. “I told him we need impartial investigations of the Minneapolis shootings involving federal agents, and that we need to reduce the number of federal agents in Minnesota.”