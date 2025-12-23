“Song Sung Blue” stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson got all into the holiday spirit by surprising a family with Christmas carolers singing Neil Diamond’s smash hit, “Sweet Caroline.”

The family captured the moment in a video, which was posted to X on Tuesday. It starts off with four carolers, who are all wearing Victorian-era clothing, singing the song together.

Just as one of the carolers sings “who’d have believe you’d come along?” two of the other carolers stepped down to make way for Jackman and Hudson who were walking up the family’s doorsteps.

“Hands. Touchin’ hands,” the group continued to sing. And by that point the family clocked that it was the two actors. “Reachin’ out. Touching me, touchin’ you,” everyone sang together as Jackman and Hudson literally reached out to the family.

“Sweet Caroline — bum, bum, bum,” everyone sings in unison. “Good times never seemed so good. So good, so good, so good.” They ended their performance in laughter and cheer as they wished the family a merry Christmas and happy holidays.

The film, which is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, is directed by Craig Brewer and hits theaters on Christmas. The movie is centered on a down-on-their-luck couple that starts a Neil Diamond tribute group.

Hudson revealed she discovered Diamond’s music through starring in the film, saying in an interview with People the iconic songwriter “wasn’t someone that she grew I grew up with.”

“Having Neil Diamond’s music as the backdrop to play these real-life people, who just were such fans [was] wonderful,” she said. “And then, watching the movie was just such a joy … I felt like it has a little bit of everything in it. It’s entertaining, but you walk away feeling inspired.”