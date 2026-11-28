Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” will cross $200 million domestically on its second Saturday after making $22.5 million on Black Friday, leading the Thanksgiving box office period with an estimated $83.5 million 5-day total.

With an estimated overall holiday weekend total of $224 million, Thanksgiving 2026 is a good bit below the $290 million 5-day total recorded last year with Disney’s “Zootopia 2” and Universal’s “Wicked: For Good” leading the box office. But with the huge holiday windfall to come in the month ahead, it’s perfectly fine for this Thanksgiving season to be a decent performer rather than an exceptional one.

And for “Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” which is estimated to reach $231 million through Sunday, this theatrical run has already passed the $166 million domestic run of the franchise’s 2023 prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” Even if “Sunrise” takes a steep third weekend drop, this is already a big win for Lionsgate that cements its return as a box office force after the success of previous hits like “The Housemaid” and “Michael” and which should continue in 2027 with titles like “The Resurrection of the Christ” and “The Housemaid’s Secret.”

On the flip side, there is Disney’s “Hexed,” the latest original animated film for the studio, which is doing only slightly better than its last original offering, “Wish,” with an estimated $34 million 5-day opening. By comparison, “Wish” opened to $31.6 million over five days on Thanksgiving 2023.

While all of Hollywood has struggled with original theatrical animated titles over the past five years, Disney’s struggles with movies like “Wish,” “Strange World” and Pixar’s “Elio” have been more prominent because of their much higher production budgets, as “Hexed” is reported to have a spend of at least $200 million before marketing.

The fantasy starring Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones has earned good reception with an A- on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes scores of 66% critics and 87% audience, but barring major legs from family audiences over the next several weeks — most notably those with kids too young to see “Avengers: Doomsday,” which should recoup any losses Disney takes here — “Hexed” will be unlikely to get far beyond the $254.9 million global run of “Wish.”

“Hexed” is opening in third place behind Universal/Paramount’s “Focker-in-Law,” which made $10.5 million on Friday and remains on course to meet its projected $40 million 5-day domestic start. Universal is handling domestic distribution while Paramount is handling overseas on the $90 million co-production.

While the fourth installment in the “Meet the Parents” series starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and newcomer Ariana Grande was not well received by critics with a 31% RT score, audiences were more pleased with a B+ on CinemaScore and an 87% audience RT score.

Paramount’s “Ebenezer” is fourth with a $12.7 million 5-day total, bringing its domestic total to $48 million. The Johnny Depp Christmas film is earning an estimated $8.8 million Fri.-Sun. total that is a 13% bump from its second weekend, providing the film some small hope of legging out to a modest theatrical profit as a seasonal offering over the course of December.

Amazon MGM’s “I Play Rocky” completes the top 5 with $9.7 million, bringing the Sylvester Stallone biopic to a domestic total of $23 million after going wide last weekend. Behind it is Angel’s “Hershey,” another biopic about the origins of the famous chocolate company which is earning an estimated $6.8 million 5-day opening from 2,275 locations. While critics panned the film, Angel’s devoted moviegoer following has approved it with an A on CinemaScore and a 91% Rotten Tomatoes audience score.

Finally, Netflix’s “The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth” is on pace to earn $4.3 million from 252 Imax locations, good for a per theater average of $17,222. The David Fincher/Quentin Tarantino sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has been well received with a 78% critics and 90% audience Rotten Tomatoes score.