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Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is deadlifting the box office this weekend, accounting for an estimated 70% of all box office business as it has earned a $56 million opening day — including $21 million from previews — and is en route to a $120 million-plus opening weekend from 4,018 locations.

Unadjusted for inflation, this would stand as Lionsgate’s third or fourth highest opening weekend ever, depending on whether it tops the $121 million opening of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” in 2014. It also marks the first time Lionsgate has had a $100 million-plus opening since “Mockingjay — Part 2” opened to $102 million in 2015, though Lionsgate’s earlier 2026 film “Michael” came close with $97 million.