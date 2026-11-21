Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is deadlifting the box office this weekend, accounting for an estimated 70% of all box office business as it has earned a $56 million opening day — including $21 million from previews — and is en route to a $120 million-plus opening weekend from 4,018 locations.
Unadjusted for inflation, this would stand as Lionsgate’s third or fourth highest opening weekend ever, depending on whether it tops the $121 million opening of “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” in 2014. It also marks the first time Lionsgate has had a $100 million-plus opening since “Mockingjay — Part 2” opened to $102 million in 2015, though Lionsgate’s earlier 2026 film “Michael” came close with $97 million.
While it is possible that this will be a frontloaded film driven primarily by longtime “Hunger Games” fans, theater owners are turning to “Sunrise on the Reaping” to be one of the pillars of next weekend’s Thanksgiving box office with secondary support from Disney’s “Hexed,” which is projected for a 5-day opening of $45-55 million from a primarily family audience.
Fans have given the film a 95% Rotten Tomatoes audience score and an A- on CinemaScore, the latter of which is higher than the B+ for the 2023 prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” which opened to a far lower $44.6 million but legged out to a $166 million domestic run.
Elsewhere, Amazon MGM’s “I Play Rocky” has expanded nationwide to 2,447 locations and is earning an estimated $9.3 million wide opening. Starring Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, the Peter Farrelly biopic explores the making of “Rocky” and how Stallone fought to play the role he wrote himself that made him into a Hollywood superstar. The film has an 89% critics and 98% audience CinemaScore as it seeks to leg out with older moviegoers with fond memories of seeing “Rocky” in theaters nearly 50 years ago.
Among holdovers, Paramount’s “Ebenezer” is falling 57% from its opening weekend to an $8.2 million second weekend, bringing the $38 million Johnny Depp production to a 10-day domestic total of $33 million. Warner Bros.’ “The Cat in the Hat” continues to hold modestly well in its third weekend with $7 million, bringing its domestic total to $47 million heading into Thanksgiving.