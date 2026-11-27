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Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is maintaining its strong momentum after a $120 million domestic opening, leading the box office on Thanksgiving Day with $11.6 million ahead of Universal/Paramount’s “Focker-in-Law” and Disney’s “Hexed.”

With just under $175 million domestic after a week in theaters, the second “Hunger Games” prequel has already passed the $166 million domestic run of its 2023 predecessor, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” It is expected to lead the 5-day holiday period with an estimated $85 million total, bringing its domestic cume to $233 million through Sunday and capping off a resurgent 2026 for Lionsgate after the success of “The Housemaid” and “Michael.”