Lionsgate’s “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is maintaining its strong momentum after a $120 million domestic opening, leading the box office on Thanksgiving Day with $11.6 million ahead of Universal/Paramount’s “Focker-in-Law” and Disney’s “Hexed.”
With just under $175 million domestic after a week in theaters, the second “Hunger Games” prequel has already passed the $166 million domestic run of its 2023 predecessor, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” It is expected to lead the 5-day holiday period with an estimated $85 million total, bringing its domestic cume to $233 million through Sunday and capping off a resurgent 2026 for Lionsgate after the success of “The Housemaid” and “Michael.”
Among the new releases, “Focker-in-Law” is in the No. 2 spot with $7.7 million grossed on Thursday, bringing its running Thanksgiving opening weekend total to $13 million as it is estimated to open to a $40 million 5-day opening, matching pre-release projections.
Starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and series newcomer Ariana Grande, the fourth installment of the “Meet the Parents” comedy series has a $90 million budget co-financed by Universal and Paramount and is projected to make around $30 million overseas this weekend. Critics weren’t impressed with a 31% Rotten Tomatoes score, but fans of the series and Grande are more positive with an 86% RT audience score and a B+ on CinemaScore.
Then there’s “Hexed,” which is facing a far less sunny box office outlook against its $200 million budget before marketing as it stands with a $12 million cume after a $4.5 million Thursday and an estimated $34 million 5-day weekend. That’s only a couple steps above the $31.6 million Thanksgiving opening of Disney’s 2023 bomb “Wish,” which made just $63.9 million domestic and $254.9 million worldwide against a similar tentpole budget to “Hexed.”
While Disney has made more attempts to break general and family audience reluctance towards original theatrical animation than other studios like Illumination and DreamWorks, its larger budgets have made the misfires like “Wish” and “Strange World” more costly.
The good news is that reception for “Hexed” has been somewhat more positive than “Wish” with RT scores of 68% critics and 87% audience to go with an A- on CinemaScore and 62% “definite recommend” score on PostTrak. But if “Hexed” can’t draw better holdover interest off that word-of-mouth than “Wish,” it will mean that Disney will have to turn to “Avengers: Doomsday” and its anticipated historic box office haul to recoup any losses.