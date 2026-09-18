Tom Cruise Plays Coy With Those ‘Digger’ Musical Theories: ‘It’s a Very Good Idea’

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During his Thursday night appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Tom Cruise addressed the theories that his new film “Digger” is secretly a musical, remarking, “It’s a very good idea.”

NBC host Jimmy Fallon presented Cruise with the theory, which has gained traction online as more footage from “Digger” has been unveiled in anticipation of its forthcoming Oct. 2 release. Many fans have taken some rambunctious, out-of-context and soundless clips from the film’s trailers as proof that Warner Bros. is hiding the fact that “Digger” is secretly a musical.

Cruise, for his part, seemed to both endorse the idea and shoot it down. When Fallon asked him what he had to say to the people who believe “Digger” is a musical, he responded, “No. But I think it’s a very good idea. I think we should do ‘Digger: The Musical.’”

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His comments likely will do nothing to dissuade some of the film’s most passionate conspiracy theorists away from their position. During his conversation with Fallon, though, the actor was adamant about making sure viewers know at least one thing about “Digger” before they see it.

“That’s prosthetics,” Cruise told Fallon after the comedian brought up a scene in the film in which his character’s butt is on open display. When Fallon did not believe him, Cruise insisted, “I can do better than that!”

Later in their conversation, Cruise talked about watching a recent Kansas City Chiefs game in-person with Taylor Swift. When Fallon asked him what the two of them talked about during the game, Cruise replied, “She was schooling me on football.”

“She knows her stuff,” he added. “She knew nothing about football when she met Travis [Kelce]. [She told me she’d be like] ‘What was it like playing against your brother? Like tackling each other?’ She said, ‘You know, he’s so patient.’ I kind of said, ‘I’m sure he was! I think everybody would be patient!’”

“I haven’t been to a football game since pre-Covid,” Cruise further noted, “so to get to hang out there and have that moment — it was a lot of fun.”