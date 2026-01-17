Jamie-Lynn Sigler Chokes Up Over Hiding Her MS Diagnosis in Light of New ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Storyline | Video

Jamie-Lynn Sigler teared up remembering hiding her MS for years while now playing a character with the disease on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

While talking to ABC News’ Kelley Carter on “Good Morning America,” the actress remembered keeping her diagnosis a secret while working on “The Sopranos” years ago. She was afraid it meant she would never be cast again, and now she’s joining the long-running medical series in a role written especially for her.

“To think back 25 years ago — when I was diagnosed and having to keep it a secret, thinking that if anybody knew that I had MS, that meant that I would never work again — and to now be in a position where my having MS inspired a role in a storyline on a show like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ I never would have believed you,” the actress said.

Play video

She added: “My very first take, where I do say the words that ‘I have MS,’ was very emotional for me.”

Sigler plays Dr. Laura Kaplan, a urologist with MS who is brought in to give a second opinion for Dr. Richard Weber’s prostate cancer treatment. The guest role was written for Sigler, who has become an advocate for the disease over the years – even starting a podcast with Christina Applegate back in 2020 called MesSy which chronicles the trials of living with the condition.

Sigler was diagnosed with the disease when she was 20 and kept it secret for 15 years. She finally revealed her diagnosis in 2017 in an interview with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“I used to think it was better to have people not know than to have people help me,” she said at the time. “Over the years, living like that took its toll, not just physically but emotionally.”

You can watch Sigler’s full “Good Morning America” interview in the video above.