‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Casts Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards

“The White Lotus” Season 4 guest list is growing. Steve Coogan and Caleb Jonte Edwards are the latest actors to join the cast of the HBO drama series.

Coogan is an award-winning British actor and comedian known for films such as “Philomena” and for his role as Alan Partridge across multiple projects. He is also known for roles in “Marie Antoinette,” “What Maisie Knew,” “The Look of Love” and “The Dinner.” He won the BAFTA Award for best actor for his work on “Stan & Ollie” and the British Academy Television Award for best actor for his work on the BBC series “The Reckoning.” He is represented by CAA and Independent Talent Group.

Jonte Edwards is a relative newcomer, known for a role in the series “Black Snow.” He is reppedby Echo Lake Entertainment and Eaton Management.

Previously announced cast members include AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig. Character details for all are currently under wraps. Season 4 will film in France and follow a new group of hotel guests and employees over the span of a week.

Reports also surfaced of Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina circling roles for Season 4, but those have not been confirmed by HBO. It’s also not clear if Season 4 will feature the return of any characters or actors from past seasons. Jennifer Coolidge previously starred in Seasons 1 and 2, Natasha Rothwell starred in Seasons 1 and 3 and Jon Gries appeared in all three seasons.

“The White Lotus” Season 4 is created, written and directed by Mike White. White also serves as executive producer alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.