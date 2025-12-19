‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Casts AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig

“The White Lotus” has found the first of its new recruits for Season 4 in AJ Michalka and Alexander Ludwig.

Michalka (“The Goldbergs,” “Super 8”) and Ludwig (“Earth Abides,” “Vikings) are the first Season 4 cast members to officially be announced by HBO, though it’s been reported that Helena Bonham Carter is in early talks to join the HBO series as well, though HBO has not confirmed her casting.

The two cast members will head to France to film the fourth installment, which, as usual, will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week.

Best known for making up pop duo Aly & AJ alongside her sister, Aly Michalka, the Disney Channel alum’s film and TV credits trace back to “General Hospital,” “Secretariat,” “Cow Belles” and “The Lovely Bones,” while her most recent TV projects include “The Good Doctor,” “The Goldbergs” and “The Goldbergs” spinoff, “Schooled.”

Ludwig’s credits include “Vikings,” “The Hunger Games,” “Bad Boys for Life,” “Swerve,” “Earth Abides” and “Marked Men.”

While reports began circulating this fall that Mike White might bring “The White Lotus” to France for Season 4, HBO began location in Paris and the French Riviera in late October, with filming set to begin in 2026. HBO boss Casey Bloys told TheWrap in September that White was “starting to write and think about his ideas.”

Like past seasons, White serves as creator, writer and director, and White executive produces alongside David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The cast for Season 3 included Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood. The third installment also welcomed back Season 1 stars Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries.

Ludwig is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Michalka is represented by UTA, Amplified and Mckuin, Frankel, Whitehead.