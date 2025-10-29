‘The White Lotus’ Season 4 Heads to France With Shooting Locations in Paris and the Riviera

“The White Lotus” is headed to France, with the fourth installment of the Mike White-created series setting up production in Paris and the French Riviera, according to media reports.

Reports that the HBO anthology series was heading to France begin circulating last month, but since then, “The White Lotus” has narrowed in on filming in two notable locations in the country: Paris and the French Riviera, both of which are being actively scouted by HBO. HBO declined to comment on this story.

With both filming locations on the table, it’s likely that Season 4 might follow the same structure as the Thailand-set third season, which saw the majority of the installment take place in Koh Samui, while some episodes surrounding Walton Goggins’s Rick Hatchett headed to Bangkok.

No hotel locations have been locked in yet, and production won’t launch into action until next year, according to media reports.

HBO boss Casey Bloys told TheWrap in July that White would soon be “scouting [and] seeing what location he gets inspired by, and then giving us more of an update of what he’s thinking,” and by September, Bloys said White was “starting to write and think about his ideas.”

It’s not the first time “The White Lotus” has found its home in Europe, with Season 2 taking place in Sicily, Italy after the first pandemic-restricted season took place in Hawaii.

The French Riviera is an interesting move after White teased that he was hoping to wander away “from the crashing waves against rock’s vernacular” in Season 4. “There’s always room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels,” White said.