H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Manny Jacinto to Lead DreamWorks Animation’s Original Movie ‘Forgotten Island’

“Forgotten Island” has found its inhabitants.

H.E.R., Liza Soberano, Lea Salonga, Dave Franco, Manny Jacinto and Jenny Slate are set to lead the cast of Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island,” the new film written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and will be produced by Mark Swift. It’s coming out on September 25, 2026.

The official synopsis for “Forgotten Island” reads: “What if your lifelong best friend just forgot all about you? Forgot all the love, the joy, the pain, all of the memories and experiences you once shared. When Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Soberano) find themselves stranded on the fantastic world of the forgotten island of Nakali, they find that their only way home might come at the expense of a lifetime of memories and emotions.”

The movie marks the third collaboration between Crawford and Swift, who last collaborated on the Oscar-nominated “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” It will mark the directorial debut for Mercado, who was co-director on “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and was head of story on “The Croods: A New Age” (also directed by Crawford). Nathan Matthew David will provide the score for the film.

