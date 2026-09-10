Jennifer Lawrence Joins Instagram, Threatens to Quit if ‘Anyone Says Anything Negative’

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Jennifer Lawrence has finally joined Instagram – but not before issuing a warning.

Despite being one of the biggest movie stars working today, Lawrence has gone without much presence on social media in the decade-plus of her career. That changed when she went live on Wednesday night with her new Instagram – under the @jlaw tag since @jenniferlawrence was already taken.

She posted a video on Thursday explaining the choice but also warning her followers if things took a turn for the toxic she’d be gone.

“So yeah, I am giving it a shot and if anyone says anything negative I will quit immediately, no questions asked,” Lawrence said in her first post to the feed. “If anyone thinks something mean, I will know and I will quit.”

Jennifer Lawrence shares her first Instagram Story and post:



“If anyone says anything negative, I will quit. Immediately. If anyone thinks something mean, I’ll know. And I’ll quit.”



“Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby.



It’s… pic.twitter.com/GePu9O0ffK — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) September 10, 2026

“The Hunger Games” star doubled down on her threat. An all-text story post followed her initial video asking that her followers “be mindful” and keep things positive. Because it would be harmful if things trended into the negative.

“Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby,” she wrote. “It’s me. I’m the baby.”

Despite only having been up for 24 hours, Lawrence already has 1.5 million followers. On the other hand, the actress is only following 46 ranging from her husband to filmmakers and former co-stars like Josh Hutcherson, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese.

Lawrence has never had social media handles in the past and she has been vocal during press tours about how she dislikes her interviews going viral in certain ways. Last October, Lawrence cringe-watched some of her early viral interviews when she was promoting “The Hunger Games.”

“So hyper. So embarrassing,” Lawrence said in an interview with The New Yorker. “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’”

She continued: “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on ‘SNL’ was spot-on. I felt – I didn’t feel, I was, I think – rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality.”