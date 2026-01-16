Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Role Because She Wasn’t ‘Pretty Enough’ | Video

Jennifer Lawerence thinks she lost out on the chance to play Sharon Tate in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” because some people did not think she was pretty enough.

While talking with Josh Horowitz on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier this week, Lawrence recalled losing out on the role because the internet and certain individuals didn’t think she had the looks to play Tate in the Quentin Tarantino film. The director had been considering her for the part before the backlash.

”Well, he did, and then everybody was like, ‘She’s not pretty enough to play Sharon Tate,’” Lawrence said.

She added: ”I’m pretty sure it is true. Or it’s that thing where I’ve been telling the story this way for so long that I believe it. No, but I’m pretty sure that happened. Or he just was never considering me for the part, and the internet just, like, went out of their way to call me ugly.”

Among those against the idea of Lawrence in the roll was Tate’s sister Debra. She told TMZ back in 2017 that Margot Robbie – who got the role – made more sense to play Sharon because she captured her beauty more accurately. She also questioned if Lawrence had the looks to accurately play Sharon.

”They are both extremely accomplished actresses, but I would have to say my pick would be Margot,” Debra Tate said at the time. ”Simply because of her physical beauty and the way she carries herself — it’s similar to that of Sharon. I don’t think as much about Jennifer Lawrence — not that I have anything against her. She’s just, I don’t know, she’s not pretty enough to play Sharon. That’s a horrible thing to say, but I have my standards.”

Lawrence still has not worked with Tarantino. She explained on the podcast that she was offered a role in “The Hateful Eight” but turned it down. The role went to Jennifer Jason Leigh who received an Oscar nomination for the performance.

“I turned it down, which I should not have done,” Lawrence laughed.

You can watch the full “Happy Sad Confused” interview in the video above.