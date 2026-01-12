Jennifer Lawrence is teasing her reported return as Katniss Everdreen in Francis Lawrence’s upcoming “The Hunger Games” prequel, “Sunrise on the Reaping.”

The “Die My Love” star spilled the beans during a live interview with Josh Horowitz for his “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, which was uploaded on Monday. At the time, the podcaster told the actress she should chat with Francis now that he’s making another “Hunger Games” movie.

“Maybe we already have,” Lawrence replied, to which Horowitz responded, “If you believe everything on the Internet.”

“Oh yeah, it is out on the Internet, isn’t it?” Lawrence then said, realizing there’s already been several reports about her and her co-star Josh Hutcherson’s involvement.

“So I should see that ‘Hunger Games’ movie is what you’re saying?” Horowitz questioned. “Yes. Yeah,” Lawrence said with a subtle smile.

The Oscar-winning actress starred as Katniss in the first four films in the franchise from 2012 to 2015, with her last performance being in “Mockingjay – Part 2.”

There are no details about how Katniss and Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) may be included in this new film, which is set 24 years before the events of the original book trilogy. This latest installment tells the story of how Haymitch Abernathy, Katniss and Peeta’s mentor, survived the 50th Hunger Games.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ newly released novel of the same name, which notably includes a present-day epilogue in which Haymitch speaks to Katniss and Peeta about his past.

The first four “Hunger Games” films remain Lionsgate’s highest grossing projects of all time. Combined with the 2024 prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” they have a lifetime gross of $3.3 billion worldwide.

Francis Lawrence returns to helm the project, directing from an adapted screenplay by Billy Ray. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are producing through Color Force.

The film also stars Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Ralph Fiennes as Coriolanus Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Billy Porter as Magno Stift, Maya Hawke as Wiress and Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle.

“The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” is set to hit theaters on Nov. 26.