Jesse Watters Bizarrely Declares Fudge ‘Too Gay’ for JD Vance, Offers Pickle Cake Instead | Video

Jesse Watters found himself the target of online mockery after he suggested fudge was “too gay” for Vice President JD Vance to eat during their interview and offered pickle cake instead.

For those who missed it, Vance appeared on Fox News’ “The Five” on Tuesday as part of his larger press tour for his new book, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.” However, it was the send-off Watters gave Vance that was clipped and shared widely on X Tuesday, prompting a big reaction from his critics online.

“Because it’s National Fudge Day, for the VP – but I thought it would be too gay – so, I did pickle cake instead,” Watters said in the now viral clip. “I’m not sure if I got it right.”

Watters’ co-hosts tried to laugh off the commentary, with Greg Gutfeld playfully scoffing in disgust and Dana Perino thanking the vice president for appearing on the show.

“And enjoy your pickle cake,” Perino added with a big smile.

Bret Baier then cut in from behind the anchor desk and quipped, “We should’ve offered the pickle cake mid-interview with the vice president.”

You can watch the viral moment for yourself below.

Watters: It’s national fudge day but I thought it would be too gay so I did pickle cake instead



Perino: Enjoy your pickle cake Mr. Vice President. pic.twitter.com/XjRPtRfPqP — Acyn (@Acyn) June 16, 2026

While Vance appeared unbothered by Watters’ joke, it didn’t take long for the on-air moment to garner quite a bit of attention on social media.

“He didn’t have to say or do like… any of that,” one critic on X wrote in response. “[What] the hell is wrong with him?”

Another chimed in with, “SO weird.”

A third called out the irony over Watters’ comment, writing, “> ‘Too gay’ > picks a phallic object as the replacement.”

Meanwhile, a fourth called out the Fox News host for giving a dessert a “sexual orientation,” commenting, “Fudge has a sexual orientation now? Are there any other foods we should consider suspect?”

“IT’S FUDGE. IT’S CHOCOLATE. EVERYONE LOVES CHOCOLATE,” another critic sounded off on X. “These people are way too obsessed.”

Representatives for Fox News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.