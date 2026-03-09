President Donald Trump’s eldest granddaughter was hit with a wave of backlash after flexing her Secret Service detail in a vlog documenting her recent run to Los Angeles grocer Erewhon, with critics saying the 18-year-old was being tone deaf.

“That Kai Trump YouTube video is one of the most embarrassing self-owns I have ever seen,” X user Mike Nellis wrote in response to the video on Monday. “Her grandfather is crushing the economy and launching illegal wars, and she’s bragging about taking her Secret Service to an expensive grocery store. Just a modern-day ‘let them eat cake’ moment.”

And folks couldn’t help but chime in on Nellis’ thoughts, with one person saying Kai doesn’t fall too far from her Trump family tree.

“She learned the family way,” another X user wrote. “Grandpa golfed and partied at his country club this weekend, forcing Air Force One and his Secret Service detail to make trips from DC to FL, FL to DE, DE to FL, and FL to DC in three days time.”

The criticisms against the venture came after Kai, apparently a rising social media influencer, posted on YouTube a video of her visiting a local Erewhon with her Secret Service detail by her side, which any immediate family of a sitting president is given as part of Trump’s protections.

The video is titled “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” and in it Kai goes through the grocery store’s aisles finding her shopping list needs while discussing certain items’ high prices and trying some of them out towards the end of the video.

At one point during her vlog, she says she’d have to file for bankruptcy if she paid for some of the items in the store: “I’m about to go, like, bankrupt.”

Some of her purchases included Hailey Bieber’s smoothie, vitamins and Ophora water.

It didn’t take long for her entire comment section on YouTube to be filled with people calling Kai’s video tactless.

“This might be the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever read. Like legit,” one YouTuber said.

“I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches,” another person commented.

Some harsher critics even called on Kai to be “drafted” into the war in Iran.

The criticisms could also be found on X where people urged Kai to “read the room” as the country struggles with the cost of living.

“Girl, read the f—king room,” one X user wrote. “People can’t afford to put gas in their tank because your pedophile grandpa started a war for Israel and you’re making videos shopping at the most expensive grocery store in the U.S. I wish you would get f—king drafted.”

The video, which doesn’t feature the Secret Service officers directly on camera, has amassed more than 189,000 videos as of Monday. Check out some of the reactions to Kai’s video below.

So we are paying for your Secret Service protection so you can do videos at an expensive grocery store?

Is that correct?

Do you have any fucking clue what is going on right now?

The destruction your Grandfather is causing?

