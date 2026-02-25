Chuck Schumer Eviscerates Trump’s ‘State of Delusion’ Address: ‘An Utter Failure’ | Video

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer appeared on Wednesday’s edition of “Morning Joe” and slammed President Trump’s State of the Union address, calling it an “utter failure.”

“This was not America’s State of the Union. It was Donald Trump’s State of Delusion,” Schumer told “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. “He has a huge ego. He loves patting himself on the back. But the average American was sitting there saying, ‘I’m paying 6% more for electricity. I’m paying 10% more for meat. My health care bills are going up, and Donald Trump isn’t even talking about it.’”

“He had so little good to say about what he’s doing that he had to spend much of the time talking about really true American heroes [whose accomplishments] he had nothing to do with,” Schumer continued. “He had nothing to do with the [Team USA] hockey team, for instance, winning.”

The New York Democrat further torched Trump’s Tuesday night address, telling “Morning Joe” viewers, “This speech was an utter failure for Donald Trump. It was a lot of hype. It was a lot of fluff. But when you’re having a rough time paying the bills and you hear your president mocking you because of that, you get angry.”

“This speech was a disaster for Donald Trump because he’s in such a bubble, he is not talking about what the American people care about,” Schumer concluded. You can watch his full “Morning Joe” interview yourself in the video below.

Schumer pointed to Trump’s insulated behavior surrounding Americans’ everyday concerns as the reason why the president’s approval ratings have plummeted over the past year. “He scratches his own ego, but he doesn’t do anything to help the American people. The amount of the speech that was on the economy, that was on things that really make people’s lives better, was minimal,” Schumer observed.

“He says manufacturing jobs have gone way up. They’re down 100,000 since he took office. He says the job creation is up. Job creation is the lowest it’s been in a non-recessionary year since 2003,” the Senate Minority Leader continued. “He’s in a bubble. But it don’t work. It don’t work, Donald Trump.”

Schumer finished his scathing analysis of Trump’s State of the Union address by blasting the president again for failing to provide Americans with a solution to their affordability and cost of living concerns. “The bottom line is the American people want a way out of their crisis of affordability, and you’ve provided no path, just a lot of ego and back-patting,” Schumer said. “He just doesn’t get it, and that’s the mark of a declining president who loses elections.”