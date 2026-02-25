Joe Scarborough Skewers Trump State of the Union for ‘Unrelenting Bigotry’ and ‘Un-American’ Lies | Video

Joe Scarborough did not hold back while sharing his reaction to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union on Wednesday, saying the Congressional address was filled with “unrelenting bigotry” and “un-American” lies.

“There are a couple things that I thought were extraordinary, that you wouldn’t see in other State of the Unions — unless they were Donald Trump’s. The first, of course, was just the unrelenting bigotry, the lies, the attacking of one group specifically, the Somalis, Somali-Americans,” he began on “Morning Joe.” “I’m not going to talk about nazism or fascism, you just read history and see what type of regimes will pick one or two groups and blame all of America’s ills on those groups.”

“Another thing that he did was, generally, talking about immigration. It’s un-American. It goes against what the Republican party has always stood for; it’s gone against what Ronald Reagan stood for,” Scarborough continued. “And this continued lie — and it is a continued lie by this Republican party, and they know they’re lying when they continue to suggest that immigrants commit crimes at a higher rate than those who were native-born Americans — and every study, one study after another, study after another study, shows this is a tired lie. And yet, you have an entire party that seems, in large part, to be based upon this lie.”

Before welcoming the conversation to his fellow panelists, the MS NOW host also pointed out the absurdity of having Vice President JD Vance investigate waste, fraud and abuse, considering the money Trump’s reportedly made while back in office, and also ridiculed his obsession with stolen elections, amongst other lies.

“Speaking of lies, it’s not even a fact-check; it’s a straight-up lie. Everybody knows watching, everybody knows speaking, everybody knows in the audience, they understand Donald Trump is lying when he’s saying that the price of meat is going down. The price of groceries are going down,” Scarborough said. “They know he’s lying when he says that he inherited inflation at 9%. No. He inherited inflation at about the same rate that it’s at right now when Joe Biden left office. It’s about the same as where it was there.”

“There was a broadcaster who said, ‘That speech was extraordinary.’ Yes, it was extraordinary,” he added. “It was extraordinary for many reasons, most of them just — he did s–t that no sane president would ever do. It was really, really crazy to be watching that in a State of the Union address.”

