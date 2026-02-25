Elizabeth Warren, Other Democrats Applaud as Trump Condemns Congressional Stock Trading | Video

President Donald Trump urged Congress during his State of the Union address on Tuesday to pass a bill banning congressional stock trading, prompting a rare moment of Democratic applause by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and her peers.

“Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information,” Trump told the crowd of lawmakers, which later erupted into applause.

The bipartisan praise appeared to surprise Trump, who scanned the Democratic side of the House chamber.

“Did Nancy Pelosi stand up?” he quipped. “Doubt it.”

Trump appeared to refer to Pelosi’s family’s extensive stock portfolio amassed during her decades in Congress, which has spurred allegations of insider trading. Pelosi has denied the allegations and endorsed a ban on congressional stock trading in 2022.

Trump urged Congress to pass the Stop Insider Trading Act, which was introduced in the House last month, “without delay.” The bill has stalled in the House after dozens of Republicans refused to support it, according to Politico, while Democrats have called for a broader bill that also applies to the executive branch.

Trump: Let's also ensure that members of congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information… They stood up for that. I can’t believe it. Did Nancy Pelosi stand up if she’s here? I doubt it. pic.twitter.com/HsYfMwcO5H — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2026

Warren has been a longtime advocate for banning congressional stock trading, saying in a video last year that such a ban was “long overdue.”

“No one in this country should wonder whether or not their senator, their representative, and president is making a decision that is good for the country. Or maybe just good for their own private pocketbook,” Warren said in the clip posted to her X account.