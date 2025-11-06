Nancy Pelosi Will Not Seek Reelection After Nearly 40 Years in Congress

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a video on Thursday that she would not seek reelection to the House of Representatives, capping nearly 40 years in Congress.

Pelosi made the announcement just two days after a Democratic sweep in elections throughout the country. She reportedly planned to announce her decision after the elections.

“No matter what title they have bestowed upon them, speaker, leader, there has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco,’” Pelosi said in the video. I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I’ve always honored the soul of St Francis, ‘Lord make me an instrument of thy peace,’ the anthem of our city. That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know I will not be seeking reelection to Congress.”

