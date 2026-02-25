Ilhan Omar Disrupts Trump’s State of the Union With Searing Message: ‘You Have Killed Americans’ | Video

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) disrupted Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening, loudly heckling the president over his comments on “illegal aliens.”

During his address to the House chamber, Trump called out Democrats for not “standing up” during certain portions of his speech, especially after he noted that “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

“Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing up,” Trump noted, scolding his peers on the left.

It’s typical at the State of the Union for the president’s own party to stand and cheer throughout, as Republicans did on Tuesday night, whereas the opposition party tends to sit.

Trump continued, “That is why I’m also asking you to end deadly sanctuary cities that protect the criminals and enact serious penalties for public officials who block the removal of criminal aliens, in many cases drug lords, murderers all over our country.”

Omar rejected Trump remarks, shouting over his address: “You have killed Americans! You should be ashamed!” Watch the heated exchange below.

Trump: You should be ashamed of yourself!



Omar: You have killed Americans! You should be ashamed! pic.twitter.com/PhnSCLSOCn — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2026

Omar has been a vocal critic of Trump and has only ramped up her criticism of the president after the federal agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota.

Earlier on Tuesday, Omar shared that she was bringing four Minnesota constituents, who she said were “drastically harmed” by ICE’s activity in their home state, as her guests to Trump’s State of the Union address.

We won’t let the nation forget the terror Donald Trump unleashed on Minnesota.



Here’s my 4 guests for tonight’s State of the Union. pic.twitter.com/z7rMg964fm — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) February 25, 2026

“We won’t let the nation forget the terror Donald Trump unleashed on Minnesota,” the congresswoman wrote on X alongside a video introducing her guests.

ICE began winding down “Operation Metro Surge” in Minnesota earlier this month following massive protests and repeated criticism of the agency’s actions. Border Czar Tom Homan said at the time of the decision, “I have proposed and President Trump has concurred that this surge operation conclude.”