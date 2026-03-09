Karla Sofía Gascón Weighs in on Timothée Chalamet Ballet Debacle: ‘Are You a Trans Woman? Then Don’t Worry About It’

Karla Sofía Gascón weighed in on the current controversy Timothée Chalamet has stirred up for his comments on ballet and opera.

The “Emilia Pérez” star responded to an Instagram meme posted by her manager, Sandro Rubini, showing Chalamet’s “Marty Supreme” character calling Gascón for advice as his Oscars chances took a hit amid the backlash.

“Hola Karla, do you think they gonna make me pass the red carpet at the Oscars” the meme noted, a clear reference to Gascón’s prior controversy that impacted her own Oscars experience.

“Are you a trans woman? Then don’t worry about it, Tim,” Gascón bluntly wrote in response. “Besides, I love ballet slippers and I’ve seen ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ ten times. Not sure if that counts for anything. Best of luck with the awards.”

She added: “Even though no one has seen or heard me say anything, while they have both seen and heard you, people still seem to prefer believing whatever the bad guys claim I said.”

Gascón saw her Oscars campaign crumble after old racist and anti-Muslim tweets from her X account resurfaced in the month leading up to last year’s show. This year, Chalamet’s comments on ballet and opera – though not as bad – are causing backlash for the actor across the internet.

“I don’t wanna be working in ballet or opera or, you know, things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive even though it’s like, no one cares about this thing anymore,’” Chalamet said in a now viral clip from last month’s Variety and CNN town hall. “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership, but um, yeah, I just took shots for no reason.”

Although Chalamet’s comments are a couple weeks old, the footage found new life online last week, brewing controversy for the actor as opera and ballet fans denounced his comments.

The Metropolitan Opera House hit back, writing on social media, “This one is for you, Timothée Chalamet,” before showing some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making one of its productions.

The actor is up for the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Marty Supreme.”