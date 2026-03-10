Kelce Brothers Poke Fun at TMZ Reporting On Mom Donna’s Home Renovations

Jason and Travis Kelce fired back at TMZ for writing about their mom Donna’s home renovations like it was breaking news.

TMZ earned a bit of snark over the weekend for reporting on Donna Kelce getting some work done on her home like it was late-breaking news. A slew of memes and clapbacks followed after, but the Kelce brothers themselves jumped on the train.

“BREAKING!! Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday,” Kelce posted following TMZ’s story.

BREAKING!!

Sources confirm Donna Kelce’s eldest son watched 2 hours of Bluey yesterday https://t.co/R2qyo6LJRb — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) March 8, 2026

In an interview Tuesday with Pat McAfee, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also expressed surprise at the reports — mostly because he was shocked that his mom didn’t just ask him for help instead of hiring someone else.

“I didn’t even know she was doing these things,” Travis Kelce said. “If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in she could have just called me.”

If you did happen to be curious, thanks to TMZ’s intrepid reporting the people of the internet now know that Donna Kelce hired a company to replace nine windows and six doors in her 2-bed, 2-bath home in Orlando, Fla.

The internet quickly latched onto the report, with almost no one letting the story pass without a comment. Some poked fun at TMZ for a slow news day, but most embraced it as the good news they needed amid the constant onslaught of negative headlines. Here’s just a sampling:

not now sweetie donna kelce is having her house renovated pic.twitter.com/2pw41knWZf — bethany ❤️‍🔥 (@corneliastagain) March 9, 2026

Adam Schefter is now reporting that Donna Kelce, mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, is in the final stages of selecting countertops and backsplash for her remodel. pic.twitter.com/y7VgGmUJsw — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) March 9, 2026

“Dad, do you remember the contractor who won the bid for Donna Kelce’s remodel of her moderate Florida home?” pic.twitter.com/YUpWru040X — Pub (@PubWanghaf) March 10, 2026