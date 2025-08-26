Trump Has Surprising Reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Engagement

Donald Trump has wished Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “a lot of luck” following their engagement.

Following Tuesday’s announcement that Swift and Kelce were engaged the Internet became one reaction after another for all takes ranging from the engagement ring down to the caption used on Instagram to break the news. Given how vocal the president has been about Swift since the election, of course Trump got asked his thoughts during a Cabinet meeting.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said. “No, I think it’s … I think he’s a great player. I think he’s great guy, and I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck.”

The couple posted to Instagram first thing Tuesday morning which unsurprisingly took the Internet by storm.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption.

The well wishes might come as a surprise to some given that Trump has publicly hated on Swift for the better part of a year – aside from the brief period where he was fooled by a hoax making it seem like the pop star endorsed him. In fact, when Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris in 2024 Trump took to Truth Social for a brief but to-the-point post.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he exclaimed.

Months later, Trump again posted that Swift was struggling because he had posted about hating her.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” he asked in May.

The president questioning whether or not Swift is “hot” caused enough of a stir that Fox News reporter Peter Doocy had to get White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to clarify what he meant.

“Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift’s political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work,” Leavitt said. “And I’ll leave it at that.”