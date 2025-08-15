Jimmy Fallon Jokes Taylor Swift’s ‘Orange Era’ Probably Upset Trump: ‘Stay in Your Lane, Girl’ | Video

Taylor Swift announced her next album this week, and according to the singer, this era is decidedly orange. So, on Thursday night, Jimmy Fallon had a sneaking suspicion that the choice probably upset Donald Trump.

Swift revealed the title of the album will be “Life of a Showgirl” while appearing on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. When Jason questioned why she opted for orange this time — each previous era has had a connection to a specific color — Swift explained that she simply enjoys the color, and that “it feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt.”

“Someone heard orange era and was like, ‘Stay in your lane, girl. Stay!’” Fallon joked during his monologue on Thursday, clapping out each syllable of the sentence.

Play video

Elsewhere in his monologue, the NBC host poked fun at Trump’s upcoming one-on-one with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Alaska, during which the pair is set to discuss the war in Ukraine. Trump has said he is confident he can negotiate a deal.

“That’s why he’s already calling it ‘The Summer I Turned Putin,’” Fallon joked. “But today, Trump said, ‘Whether we make a deal or not, the important thing is to distract from Jeffrey Epstein.’”

The late night host then pointed out that Trump and Putin have only officially met one-on-one twice before, meaning this will mark the third time.

“One in 2017, at the G20 Summit, and then again on Season 3 of ‘Love Island,’” Fallon said. “Yeah, the meeting will just be Trump, Putin, and two translators who will never be heard from again. Trump and Putin are meeting at a military base in Alaska. That’s after they were turned down to meet on the Kelce brothers’ podcast.”

You can watch Jimmy Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.