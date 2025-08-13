Taylor Swift has just revealed the album art, releae date and tracklist for her 12th studio album “The Life of a Showgirl.”

“And, baby, that’s show business for you,” Swift wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “New album ‘The Life of a Showgirl.’ Out Oct. 3.”

Have a look at the vinyl album art below:

Taylor Swift on Instagram

The post also included photos, presumably from the liner notes, that like the cover feature Swift photographed in showgirl attire set against various vintage, Vegas-y backgrounds.

As far as her tracklist, “The Life of a Showgirl features 12 tracks: “The Fate of Ophelin,” “Elizabeth Taylor,” “Opalite,” “Father Figure,” “Eldest Daughter,” “Ruin the Friendship,” “Actually Romantic,” “Wi$sh Li$t,” “Wood,” “Cancelled!,” “The Honey” and “The Life of a Showgirl,” which features Sabrina Carpenter.

Her website also featured limited release deluxe CDs for the new album, and it was completed with another countdown, this time for the release of her album.

Taylor Swift announced that her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was on the way during a snippet of her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s upcoming episode of his podcast “New Heights.” Her official website then revealed the pre-order details for the album.