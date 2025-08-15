Margaret Qualley Convinces Jimmy Fallon to Interview Her While Laying Face-Down on His Desk | Video

Jimmy Fallon doesn’t typically interview his guests while laid out on his own desk, but that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night with Margaret Qualley. But that’s only because he was avoiding her question about his sex life.

That may seem like a Mad Libs of a sentence, but every word is true. Qualley stopped by “The Tonight Show” in support of her new film “Honey Don’t!” and, while there, Fallon recalled having attended dance parties she was also at before. Suddenly, Qualley suggested that they play “Truth or Dare.” Always one for a good game, Fallon agreed. But, he wasn’t prepared for what the actress asked when he selected truth.

“How many people have you slept with?” Qualley asked, after getting over the shock of the NBC host picking truth.

The question delighted the audience, but startled and flustered Fallon, so he then opted to switch to a dare. For that, Qualley provided two options.

“I dare you to lay flat on the desk and then interview me the rest of the time like that,” she suggested with a laugh. “Or, you could switch places with someone in the audience.”

Fallon opted for the former, clearing off his desk and hopping up to lay on his stomach. He committed to the bit, asking a handful of questions from the position. Of course, Qualley didn’t make it easy on him, encouraging him to speak up because it was hard to hear him in that position.

Alas, Fallon didn’t actually finish out the interview that way. After a few minutes, Qualley allowed him to return to his seat.

“I slept with two people,” Fallon said as he righted himself. “Should have just said that.”

At that, Qualley cracked up, but she applauded him for truly going with the gag.