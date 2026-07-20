Kevin Feige Laughs Off ‘Long-Lived Tradition’ of Adam Driver Turning Down MCU Roles

Kevin Feige has made a tradition of pursuing Adam Driver for MCU roles, and being turned down.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz while promoting “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the Marvel Studios president laughed about his habit of approaching Driver with Marvel roles, only to talk about it with the actor before he passes. It has not deterred Feige from wanting to get him eventually.

“It’s no secret we’d like to,” Feige replied. “But it’s a tradition to Zoom with him and then he passes. That’s a long-lived tradition.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the video below.

@happysadconfused Kevin Feige says Adam Driver turning down Marvel has become a tradition ♬ original sound – joshuahorowitz

The question came after the latest wave of rumors Driver and Marvel were talking about a role. This time the whispers were that the roles in question were tied to the X-Men franchise – possibly Magneto or Mr. Sinister. Jury is still out on whether or not this is the time that will stick but Feige remains confident they’ll find the role for Driver.

The interview proved quite candid for Feige. He also touched on the struggles Mahershala Ali’s “Blade” movie had getting off the ground. The character was teased during the post-credit scene for “Eternals” and a variety of creative swaps kept the film stalled.

“I am feeling like a gigantic loser and failure that we didn’t get off the ground with Mahershala,” Feige admitted.

While Feige was out promoting “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” the big MCU movie this year is “Avengers: Doomsday.” The film brings back franchise staples Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. into the Marvel fold. It lands in theaters on Dec. 18.