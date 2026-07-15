KTLA Reporter Keeps Her Cool When a Cockroach Crawls on Her During Live Report

KTLA reporter Rachel Menitoff kept it professional despite having her night time news segment get crashed by a massive cockroach.

A video that is now making the viral rounds shows a large bug land on Menitoff while she was reporting on the current Los Angeles heatwave from Sherman Oaks, Calif. Despite the size of the bug and the fact that it was crawling all over her, the reporter kept it together until her job was done. The KTLA Morning News anchors marveled at their co-worker’s composure.

“That’s our Rachel Menitoff, who is so professional,” Megan Henderson said during the morning show Wednesday. “She kept her cool. There’s no way I would have been able to keep my cool during this. She probably wasn’t sure what it was, you just know there’s something.”

SURPRISE LANDING

An insect crashed @KTLA reporter @RachelMenitoff's live shot last night, and we must praise her professionalism. Who else could remain this cool!? pic.twitter.com/a0naM2zxq9 — KTLA 5 Morning News (@KTLAMorningNews) July 15, 2026

She added: “And that’s one of those things that several hours later you’re still feeling it. You still feel like its on your body, maybe even several days later.”

While she kept it together during the report, the second her job was done Menitoff was jumping and shaking to get the bug off her. The video after showed her brushing her hands through her hair and on her shirt to make sure the bug was off her completely.

Social media users also marveled at Menitoff’s composure. Most seemed to agree that the bug was a cockroach but remained impressed in the comments that she did not react until after her segment was over.

“She doesn’t even react until the end … I would have completely freaked out,” one user wrote under the video. “Next time … just forget the live television audience watching … they’ll all understand.”

“She was either so locked in it didn’t matter or she chose to ignore it,” another said. “Absolute professional either way.”

You can watch the moment yourself in the video above.