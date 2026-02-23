Home > Culture & Lifestyle > Culture

Lindsey Vonn Almost Lost Her Leg Following Brutal Olympics Injury

The gold-medal skier suffered compartment syndrome – a form of extreme trauma that “crushes everything” – following her leg break

Jacob Bryant
Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the course inspection before the Downhill Training of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 6, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
Lindsey Vonn of Team United States during the course inspection before the Downhill Training of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre on February 6, 2026 in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (Daniel Kopatsch/VOIGT/GettyImages))

Lindsey Vonn says she nearly lost her leg after a second brutal injury at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In the lead-in to the 2026 Games, Vonn tore her ACL in a separate event but opted out of immediate surgery so she could compete in Milan. Shortly after arriving, however, she suffered another crash that led to a broken leg. She was airlifted to a hospital and had surgery before heading back to the States.

In a new social post, Vonn explained that the break was much worse than was previously reported.

“I’ll give you the full rundown,” Vonn started. “Basically, I had a complex tibia fracture. I also fractured my fibular head, my tibial plateau — just kind of everything was in pieces. And the reason why it was so complex was because I had compartment syndrome, and compartment syndrome is when you have so much trauma to one area of your body that there’s too much blood and it gets stuck and it basically crushes everything in the compartment. So all the muscle and nerves and tendons, it all kind of dies.”

She added: “Dr. Tom Hackett saved my leg. He saved my leg from being amputated. He did what’s called a fasciotomy, where he cut open, like, both sides of my leg – kind of fileted it open, so to speak – let it breathe, and he saved me.”

Vonn came out of retirement for the 2026 games and has suffered a number of high-profile injuries throughout her career, facing everything from broken bones to serious knee ligament tears. She originally retired from professional skiing in February 2019 after winning gold and bronze medals at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang games.

Following the initial crash, the Olympic winner made it clear that her ACL injury “had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever” that led to her broken leg and airlifting out.

“I tried. I dreamt. I jumped,” she said. “I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying.”

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

