Olympic Fever Hits as Winter Games Top Audience Attention | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Leading the week of February 7-13, 2026, the XXV Olympic Winter Games from Italy capture 5.44% of total mentions, rising from last week as the games are now in full swing. While not as dominant as prior Super Bowl levels, the Olympic Games clearly anchor current attention as the event gains momentum leading up to the closing ceremonies this weekend.

Among television series, Netflix’s Stranger Things ranks second overall at 3.90% of mentions, though it is more than a month after its series finale. Bridgerton follows at 2.84%, also softening from last week, suggesting some normalization after recent premiere-driven spikes. The second half of the season launches on February 26. HBO Max’s The Pitt returns Top 10 at 1.67%, as it is nearing the mid-point of its second season.

On the film side, interest is broadly building. Wicked: For Good rises to 3.59% of mentions, making it the top-performing film title this week as it continues to be available to watch at homeand is soon to be released on Peacock. Avatar: Fire and Ash (2.52%) and Scream 7 (2.37%) both gain week-over-week, with Scream 7 continuing to build ahead of its release at the end of this month. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also enters the Top 10 at 1.59%, reflecting growing family and franchise-driven anticipation leading up to its April release.

The NFL/Super Bowl falls to 3.41% of mentions following last week’s peak, reflecting the typical post-event cooling, though many continue to talk about both the game and the halftime show.