Winter Olympics Viewers Slam ‘AI Slop’ in Opening Ceremony Flashback Sequence

The Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony was mocked for an AI-generated flashback sequence that gave viewers a glimpse at the past 100 years of the Olympic Games.

The cartoon sequence starred “White Lotus” actress Sabrina Impacciatore skiing and skating through different host cities from the past century. Fans online criticized the sequence for taking away a job from an animator.

“Winter Olympics using dogshit AI slop in their opening ceremony,” one user wrote on X. “An animating job that a talented animator would’ve bitten your arm off for, you’d have been able to find someone to do it for free even.”

Winter Olympics using dogshit AI slop in their opening ceremony.



An animating job that a talented animator would've bitten your arm off for, youd have been able to find someone to do it for free even. — S. (@Goatzelll) February 6, 2026

Another X user noted that the AI cartoon “trivialized the entire creativity” of the Milano Cortina Opening Ceremony. The theatrical segment of the show followed the Parade of Athletes, which featured competitors from across the globe.

TheWrap reached out to NBC for comment.

Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore (3rd R) performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the San Siro stadium in Milan, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026. (Photo by Piero Crucciatti / AFP)

Italian actress Impacciatore took the stage, following the cartoon segment with a live-action dance through the decades. Her performance started with fashion from the 20s and journeyed through to 80s ski fashion and modern day wears.

The actress ended the performance alone centerstage, dramatically panning around to the crowd and taking it all in.

Her live performance was in the same vein as the AI cartoon’s journey through the decades, but instead featured dancers from every decade and paid homage to Italian artistry.

Keep reading for more reactions to the AI cartoon:

Trivializing the entire creativity and investment of the opening ceremony with one of the ugliest AI "montages" I've ever seen on the global stage. https://t.co/Yn7WEjSQvJ — Jonathan B (@HQBacon) February 6, 2026

What the hell is this AI slop?! #WinterOlympics — Percy | 🦁 (@JeMappellePercy) February 6, 2026

The #WinterOlympics using AI for that sequence was honestly horrible. AI slop that could have been done by a talented artist instead. What money are the Olympics saving when they get hundreds in thousands of sponsors and funding? — ada is seeing bts (@em0jjk) February 6, 2026

celebrating art, artists and artistry in general an the vcr animation used at opening ceremony it’s all AI🤢💀#MilanoCortinaOlympic2026 pic.twitter.com/e3mUGB98Hx — naiiau •ᴗ•⋆⭒˚.⋆🍉 (@urmyou_th) February 6, 2026

I think AI also did this dogshit choreography. #WinterOlympics — 🅱️ (@bennijin) February 6, 2026

Oh wow a global institution using AI slop why am I not surprised. That looked awful who signed off on that. #WinterOlympics #OpeningCeremony #MilanoCortinaOlympic2026 — DeprESCed Jamie 🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@EurovisionJamie) February 6, 2026

This Google ad on the Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony perfectly encapsulates the problem.



There's all this cool sports stuff happening, and it's all muddled up by AI stuff sucking the fun and joy out of the moment. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) February 6, 2026