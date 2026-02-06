Mariah Carey Soars at Milan Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony With Signature Whistle Tones

Mariah Carey welcomed the world to Milano Cortina 2026 at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony Friday.

The music icon opened her performance by singing Domenico Modugno’s “Volare (Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu)” in Italian, a symbolic gesture that underscored the event’s theme of “harmony” and its global appeal.

The five-time Grammy award winner was one of the leading performers for the event at Milan’s San Siro stadium. She soared on several whistle tones in “Volare” before transitioning into her own hit “Nothing Is Impossible” from her 2025 album “Here For It All.”

“Volare” has an impactful global legacy. It first emerged as Italy’s entrant at the 1958 Eurovision contest. It went on to win song of the year and record of the year honors at the first-ever Grammy Awards.

Watch the performance here:

Mariah Carey stuns at the opening ceremony of the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/JoUcrQswPq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2026

Carey stunned in a white gown adorned with jewels and accessorized with a white fur coat. The “Emotions” singer followed a ballet performance that paid homage to the famous Milan opera house the Teatro alla Scala.

The opening ceremony also honored the country’s impact in the art world with three paint tubes of the primary colors floating above a sea of dancers. Paint — in the form of lush scarves — flowed out of containers, turning the dancers from black and white into a wash of vibrant colors.

The ceremony celebrated global harmony and unity as the Olympic rings floated overhead. Two trapeze artist emerged from the rings and descended from the air before the five rings formed together at the center of the stadium.

Peacock is the primary streaming home for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, offering live and on-demand coverage of every event from Feb. 6 to 22.