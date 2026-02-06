How to Watch the Olympics Opening Ceremony Live on TV and Streaming

The 2026 Winter Olympics are finally here and, as always, you can watch from the comfort of your own home and pretend you could absolutely nail the difficult skills that these athletes are competing with. But how exactly can you watch it?

As always, there will be extensive coverage of the games, beginning with the Opening Ceremonies. This year, the Olympics are taking place in Milano Cortina, beginning on Feb. 6 and ending on Sunday, Feb. 22. Below, you’ll find all the details you need in order to watch the opening ceremony live on streaming or on cable.

Here’s what to know:

What time does the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony start?

The ceremonies are set to begin at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Feb. 6.

Is it streaming?

Yes, you can watch the celebration live on Peacock and over at NBCOlympics.com, if you don’t have an account with the streamer. If you want to watch all the games live, your best bet is getting a Peacock subscription — that’ll run you $10.99 per month.

Is it on cable?

Yes, you can watch the broadcast on NBC. There will also be an encore of the ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. ET for the primetime audience.

Who’s hosting the Opening Ceremony?

The festivities will be hosted by Terry Gannon and Mary Carillo. “Today” host Savannah Guthrie was originally scheduled to host, but Carillo stepped in to take her place amid the ongoing search for Guthrie’s missing mother.

What if I want to watch more than just the Opening Ceremony?

That’s perfectly fine, and perfectly possible. Here’s the full plans from NBC.